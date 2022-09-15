1907Water Offers New Speedy 2-Hour and Same-Day Delivery Options
1907Water is excited to announce its new partnership with Ohi — now offering two-hour and same-day delivery in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle & New York
Same-day delivery allows the customer to choose the date and 2hr time window they want their package delivered, all via SMS which is just incredible!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular New Zealand brand 1907Water is partnering with Ohi to deliver its smooth-tasting water even faster and with personalized consumer-facing touches. Since the brand’s creation in 2012, 1907Water has sought to be a delicious staple of the American market — in over 3,500 grocery and convenience stores across America. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand launched its first direct-to-consumer channel through Shopify in March 2020 to suit the change in consumer shopping and meet demand.
— Delyse Dunn, 1907Water’s Marketing and Business Development Manager
In addition to the pandemic, the following year saw supply chain disruptions along with rising freight costs, further cementing the brand’s desire to partner with a new delivery platform that would support the brand but — most importantly — benefit their customer. Ohi’s unique and forward-thinking approach to e-commerce fulfillment made it a natural fit for 1907Water.
“Ohi offers an unparalleled level of service to both our business and our customers. Friendly and attentive staff have made the implementation process a breeze. Say goodbye to calling cards and stolen packages if you miss the courier. Same-day delivery allows the customer to choose the date and 2hr time window they want their package delivered, all via SMS which is just incredible. The ‘last-mile’ delivery from a nearby micro-fulfillment center ensures our cases can arrive in hand when you want it and in pristine condition,” said Delyse Dunn, Marketing and Business Development Manager
Ohi’s instant delivery platform changes e-commerce fulfillment from what is traditionally seen as a cost center into a growth engine for consumer brands like 1907Water. Ohi-enabled brands typically see increased customer lifetime value and repeat purchasing from the improved post-purchase experience, in addition to other immediate benefits: increased customer satisfaction, carbon-neutral e-commerce fulfillment, elimination of wasteful and expensive packaging; and the mitigation of damage during transit.
“1907Water’s commitment to providing an excellent DTC customer experience makes them a great fit for the Ohi platform, and we look forward to helping them delight their customers and grow as a business,” said Ben Jones, CEO & Founder of Ohi.
1907Water is excited to offer several benefits geared towards their customers by utilizing Ohi’s platform. The quick delivery option allows for the product to arrive in as little as 30 minutes. Delivery time, date, and location can also be changed for same-day customers assuring safe delivery. To get regular 1907Water shipments to both residential and business locations, there are weekly, biweekly, monthly and bimonthly options that can be changed at any time. To celebrate the launch, 1907Water is sweetening the deal by offering the 1st delivery FREE for new subscriptions. Use promo code: OHI at checkout.
About 1907Water
1907Water is New Zealand’s premier alkaline water brand. Bottled on top of its source in Paeroa, New Zealand, 1907Water has a natural pH of 8.0. The artesian spring source is located deep underground, free from contamination and pollutants. Naturally occurring magnesium, sodium, and calcium result in the smooth taste and feel that makes the brand a favorite in American supermarkets. The launch of their new glass range in collaboration with New Zealand artist FLOX offers a drink worth savoring. 1907Water can be found both locally and internationally in the Pacific Islands, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and across the United States. It currently can be found at most high-end natural grocery stores and online at 1907water.com
Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust micro warehouse platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant delivery experience to their customers. Learn more at ohi.com
