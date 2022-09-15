The Pricing Group Hires Cathy Miller as Account Manager

The Pricing Group is proud to announce and welcome Cathy Miller as Account Manager. Cathy joins the team with more than 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of procurement, sourcing, planning/analytics, operations, and government price reporting.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pricing Group is proud to announce and welcome Cathy Miller as Account Manager. Cathy joins the team with more than 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of procurement, sourcing, planning/analytics, operations, and government price reporting.

"We are excited to have Cathy join our team and help bring our innovative solutions to clients," said Katie Lapins Trujillo, Executive Director of The Pricing Group. "I am confident that Cathy's background, experience, and commitment to excellence align with our mission to provide unparalleled service and expertise to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the GP world."

As Account Manager of The Pricing Group, Cathy will handle all aspects of our GP reporting and contracting services for our clients as well as assisting in GP audits and assessments, drafting policies and SOPs, and interpreting and implementing GP-related legislation.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, Cathy has worked on inventory optimization, customer and product integration, contract negotiations, metric reporting, sales/margin analysis, predictability modeling, system implementations, operational excellence, process documentation, and compliance.

Cathy's experience in the industry includes leading a government price reporting team and maintaining government price reporting contracts for multiple labelers representing over 1,000 products. This includes AMP, Best Price, ASP, NFAMP, and the 340B/PHS Price in addition to overseeing rebate processing for Medicaid, Medicare CGDP, and TRICARE.

Cathy has a passion for learning and understanding the end-to-end process while working with business partners to achieve optimal results. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.

For more information on The Pricing Group, please visit http://www.pricing-group.com.

ABOUT THE PRICING GROUP

The Pricing Group is a boutique government pricing firm with 50+ years of combined experience in calculation and reporting requirements, state rebate processing, state price transparency reporting, and more. This level of expertise and accuracy can only be found at The Pricing Group. The company prides themselves in trusted insights on regulations and legislation and credible forecasting of pricing and government obligations. The Pricing Group serves as a proactive member of their clients' teams, guiding them through the complex landscape of government pricing. For more information on the firm, visit http://www.pricing-group.com.

Media Contact

Melody Kitchens, Senior Director, Marketing, The Pricing Group, 1 8502228456, mkitchens@artiasolutions.com

SOURCE The Pricing Group