InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Ear Cleaning Tool (TOR-9055)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to effectively remove earwax and other debris from the ears," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the CLEAN EAR. My design would help to prevent the user from packing the wax against the eardrum."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method for cleaning the ears. In doing so, it enables the user to easily remove wax and dirt from the ears. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it offers an alternative to using a cotton swab. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TOR-9055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

