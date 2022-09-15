The Prebiotic Ingredients Market Is Expected To Grow At A 10% Rate With Rising Demand For Food And Drink Supplements As Per The Business Research Company's Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the prebiotic ingredients market, an increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market going forward. Food and drink supplements refer to concentrated sources of nutrients or other compounds with a nutritional or physiological effect. Prebiotic ingredients are consumed in foods or in supplement forms such as drinks and food. For instance, in 2020, according to the survey of Atlanta Press, a US-based non-profit organization, 69.4% of respondents consumed supplemental drinks. Further, in 2021, according to the survey of Health of the Nation, an initiative by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, over 71% of adults are taking food supplements, with one in three claiming that the pandemic was the catalyst, Therefore, an increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is driving the prebiotic ingredients industry growth.



The global prebiotic ingredients market size is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2021 to $5.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global prebiotic ingredients market share is expected to grow to $8.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Product innovations are gaining popularity among the prebiotic ingredients market trends. Major companies operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Gnosis by Lesaffre, an Italy-based producer of prebiotic ingredients, launched Lynside® Immunity Prebiotic. This product creates innovative prebiotic opportunities by stimulating fundamental groups of bacteria that use saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cell walls to create a new type of yeast-based prebiotic that can be digested by a specific gut bacterial group and cause the formation of certain short-chain fatty acids due to its complex carbohydrate content.

Major players in the prebiotic ingredients market are DuPont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V, Samyang Genex Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Beghin Meiji S.A, Nexira SAS, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Royal Cosun, Kerry Group plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Prenexus Health, Taiyo International, AIDP, Thera-Plantes Inc.

The global prebiotic ingredients market is segmented by type into inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), disaccharides, monosaccharide, nucleotide-activated saccharides, soy oligosaccharides, others; by source into roots, grains, vegetables, fruits trunk (or) stem, others; by operability into gut health, immunity, cardiovascular health, bone health, weight management; by application into functional food and beverage, infant formula and baby food, dietary supplements, animal feed, pet food.

Europe was the largest region in the prebiotic ingredients market in 2021. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global prebiotic ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

