VectorZero introduces Active Data Vault™ for accessible, highly secure data

RESTON, VIRGINIA, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VectorZero today introduced Active Data Vault™, a new class of AI-enabled security-as-a-service software that provides the ultimate in data accessibility as well as high assurance protection for enterprise and government operations.

VectorZero is a Security-as-a-Service company focusing on the U.S. Cybersecurity marketplace with groundbreaking cloud-based technology called Active Data Vault that delivers a High Assurance, Zero Trust Data Vault software application based on Confidential Computing.

Developed by cybersecurity experts who have decades of frontline experience with leading commercial cybersecurity firms and the Intelligence Community, VectorZero Active Data Vault addresses the gaps in the global cybersecurity market with the industry’s most agile and scalable security-as-a-service platform that encrypts your most sensitive and proprietary data at rest, in transit, and in use. This true end-to-end encryption is available both on-premises and in the cloud.

Active Data Vault not only complies with but delivers to enterprise and government clients the most stringent security frameworks in the industry. These include Zero Trust, NIST SP800-53-5, and post-quantum FIPS 140-2 Level 3 which are foundational to develop the next generation of security and privacy controls needed to make the information systems we depend on more penetration-resistant, limit the damage from attacks when they occur, make the systems cyber-resilient and survivable, and protect individuals’ privacy.

Active Data Vault is delivered on the industry’s most automated, ephemeral software defined infrastructure that gives users the ability to stand up or delete their secured network environments in minutes allowing missions and mission critical systems to launch or tear-down in near-real-time with “Top Secret” compliance and encryption assured. Not only does the ADV secure data, but it can also run any Linux-based application to utilize the data with no complex integrations required.

“It’s important with today’s increasingly vulnerable networks to have data that’s easily accessible—but only to the rightful owners, and not to bad actors,” said Jason Asbury, VectorZero CEO and Co-Founder. “We’ve designed and engineered a cloud-based solution that secures data at every stage of its existence. Now high-stakes sectors can prioritize their most valued digital assets to avoid catastrophic impact from leak or breach.”

Employing intuitive infrastructure deployment and data migration tools and functionality, Active Data Vault does not require maintenance, freeing resources to execute the mission instead of building and defending the platform infrastructure.

More importantly, it also frees up the accessibility and mobility of data. Companies with valuable IP can now partner with teams who have confidential or regulated data. It’s all computed while fully encrypted in the vault, so sensitive information is never exposed, even between partners. This Zero Trust digital environment enables those with sensitive information to use countless third-party tools that were previously impossible for them to utilize in a safe and compliant manner.

“If anything were to look suspicious,” added Asbury, “AI can automatically correct the data, cleaning the entire network and bringing it back in minutes. We want to keep data available and unassailable while providing a new level of peace of mind.”

About VectorZero

Our name defines us. The goal is to take attack vectors to ZERO. Our mission is clear — To assure the freedom to confidentially access uncompromised information. Highly secure information systems are extremely costly and time-consuming to build and maintain… until now. VectorZero’s comprehensive, cloud-based software, together with innovative confidential computing and machine learning, is designed and engineered to give organizations of all sizes the ultimate in data security and peace of mind. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, VectorZero develops solutions by highly-credentialed cloud security engineers with enterprise and government intelligence level experience. For more information, visit www.vectorzero.ai.