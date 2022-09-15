Submit Release
Berta L. Anstrom 1946-2022

Berta L. Anstrom, 76, Fargo, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022, at her home.

Berta was born February 4, 1946 in Bismarck, ND the daughter of Delbert and Myrtle (Feltheim) Wurm of rural Kintyre, ND. After the death of Berta’s father in 1957, the family moved to Bismarck, ND.

Berta graduated from Bismarck High School in 1963. She continued her education and graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN in 1967. Soon after, Berta met John Anstrom. They were married August 3, 1968. In 1973, shortly after their first son was born, they moved to John's paternal great-grandfather's homestead in Painted Woods Township, southwest of Wilton.

They farmed until John’s health declined in the mid 90’s. During this time, Berta furthered her education graduating from NDSU, Fargo, ND in 1980 and the University of North Dakota School of Law, Grand Forks, ND in 1996. John and Berta moved to Fargo in 1997. Berta practiced law in Fargo and later was an appeals referee for Job Service ND.

Berta is survived by her two sons, Duane (Amanda) Anstrom, Baldwin, and Wallace, Fargo; one granddaughter, Piper Anstrom; sister Eldie (Marvin) Preszler; and four nephews and nieces, William Wurm Carlton, Margo (Wurm) Eisenbeis, Kyle Riskedahl, and Becky (Riskedahl) Scheetz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 brothers, Duane and Walter Wurm, her father and mother-in-law Wallace and Virginia Anstrom, sister-in-law, Donna Wurm, brother-in-law, Roger Riskedahl, and one niece, Jennifer (Wurm) Isaak.

There will be a small service for family members at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association (PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116; Designate for Camp Maverick, Park River, ND).

Funeral Home Link: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/Berta-Anstrom/#!/Obituary

