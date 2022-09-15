Pharma API Major Medec Dragon bags coveted India’s Most Promising & Innovative Pharma API Company of the Year 2022
Medec is a preferred partner of choice across the globe for innovator & generic pharma companies. Medec APIs business has prominent presence in key markets.CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd Ltd, based out of India with state of the art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad & robust global logistics network & a leading player in contract manufacturing & Third Party Contract Manufacturing under loan license agreement received the prestigious & coveted award of India’s Most Promising & Innovative Pharma API Company of the Year 2022 in Mumbai, India on 10th September 2022. Pharma Leaders, global leader in healthcare communications hosted its Summit under the theme “Healthcare Agenda: Building a future-ready, resilient healthcare ecosystem was addressed by the leading lights of the healthcare industry.
Mr.Sunil Nayak, Chief Financial Officer of Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd received the coveted trophy & certificates of excellence from the hands of Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra, Hiran Chatterjee, Member Of The West Bengal Legislative Assembly & Famous Film Star & Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman Of The Pharma Leaders Group & Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of Network 7 Media Group. More than 200 industry leaders, policy makers, renowned doctors, scientists, business tycoons, healthcare leaders, ministers, opinion makers, media Professionals are attended the much awaited annual affair including delegates from the middle east, Europe & Asean countries. The grand annual pharma leaders power brand awards felicitated leaders & Companies for their remarkable performances in 25 award categories.
Speaking on the awards, Dr. Deepak Shenoy, Managing Director of Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd said “We are deeply honored to receive this Award. To be recognized by the Pharma Leaders is very special. It is really humbling to receive the award in the presence of so many healthcare leaders, really giants, of our profession. I would like to thank my entire team at Medec, our investors, our vendors & customers who reposed faith in our company. We understand, to get honored with the award of this stature, we needed to be accepted by the people and society at large and this award confirmed it. We feel proud of my core team who has made Medec Dragon the preferred choice in Pharma API’s. We will continue to serve with renewed passion & dedication”.
Founded in the year 2010 , Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd is a Pharmaceutical company that has achieved the Export House status through unwavering dedication, consistent efforts and endless innovation. Legitimacy of our product’s quality has been certified by ISO 9001:2008 certification for the Quality Management from BM Trade UKAS and Credit Rating Certification from NSIC CRISIL.
Dedicated to developing Pharmaceutical Formulations, API’s, Surgicals, Veterinary, Herbal & Nutraceutical Products; we aim to deliver unique value to patients and societies all around the world. Adapting quickly to the ever-evolving demands, we have emerged as one of the fastest growing organization in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe. Quality is an ongoing process of building and sustaining relationships at Medec. Our strong commitment of providing quality products is boasted by in-depth industry knowledge, well-qualified team of professionals, as well as hi-tech and advanced infrastructure. Resultantly, creating mutually beneficial associations for all the parties involved. Our 70 + formulation brands are being marketed in multiple countries; of which dossier is in CTD format along with its respective bioequivalence. Our synergistic collaboration with WHO-GMP manufacturing facilities is backed by an excellent rapport with our clients.we currently export Formulations, Surgical & APIs to Kenya, Sri Lanka, Russia, DR Congo, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, Jordan, Burkina -Faso, Nicaragua, Senegal, Pakistan, Ukraine, Yemen, Cambodia, Turkey, Congo, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Vietnam, Armenia, Costa Rica, Nigeria, C.A.R. and Guinea-Bissau. Adhering to high quality standards is not an accident but our habit. Passionate to be the best, we take pride in what we do and strive to deliver products with 0% defects. One can count upon us for quality pharmaceutical and healthcare products.We at Medec offer one of the broadest portfolios of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)—the ingredients responsible for the therapeutic effects of different medicines. Medec is adherent to high quality product development process. This is achieved through constant modernization and meeting international standards.
