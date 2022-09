Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Awards

Aviation Week Network Logo

Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 24 finalists for the 2022 Program Excellence Awards.

Each year industry leaders conduct deep dive reviews of programs nominated for the Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards.” — Joe Anselmo, SVP of content and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 24 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2022 Program Excellence Awards . The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet, scheduled for November 2 as part of Aviation Week’s A&D Programs Conference, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.The Program Excellence Awards categories are: OEM System Design and Development, OEM Production, OEM Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier Production, and Supplier Sustainment.“Each year industry leaders conduct deep dive reviews of programs nominated for the Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards,” says Joe Anselmo, senior vice president of content and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “These are the best of the best in terms of program execution, and the lessons learned from these programs are shared with the aerospace and defense industry overall to drive improved performance for all. It’s a unique program, and we’re honored to be able to recognize these industry leaders and facilitate sharing the lessons learned.”The finalists by category are:OEM System Design and DevelopmentElbit Systems of AmericaCommand Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2)Program Lead: Jeff BrownL3Harris TechnologiesAdvanced Low Cost Munitions Ordnance (ALaMO)Michael Molohon, Sr. Principal, Program ManagementLockheed MartinPrecision Strike Missile Program (PrSM)Oscar De La Barcena, Director-PrSM Program ExecutionRaytheon Missiles and DefenseHypersonic Air Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC)Kevin T. Bredehoft, Associate Director, HAWC Program ManagerOEM ProductionBoeing Defense, Space & SecurityF-15 Full Size Determinant Assembly (FSDA)Prat Kumar, VP and Program Manager, Boeing F-15 ProgramsEmbraerA-29 Super Tucano Quality ImprovementMarcelo F. Consorte, Sr. Program ManagerLockheed MartinLong Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)Justin Appel, Program DirectorTop Aces Corp.Top Aces F-16Ed WoodruffOEM SustainmentBoeing Global ServicesF-15 Radar Enterprise Performance Based Logistics ProgramTim Flohrschutz, F-15 Sustainment Senior Program ManagerEmbraerE190-E2/E195-E2 EIS ProgramCarlos Augusto Fernandes Filho, Program DirectorLockheed MartinH-53E Performance Based Logistics ProgramAndrew Gandia, Program ManagerSpecial ProjectsCollins AerospaceSoftware Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant Radio ProgramRanji Issac, Sr. Program ManagerEmbraerONE Embraer ProgramPaulo Roberto Moritz Stolf, Program DirectorLockheed MartinLucy SpacecraftAri Vogel, Director-Deep Space ExplorationNorthrop GrummanProtected Tactical SATCOMNiraj Nayak, Program DirectorL3Harris TechnologiesDiminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS)Rena Barrow, Program ManagerSupplier System Design and DevelopmentCollins AerospaceTactical Combat Training System Increment IIPaulette M. Petersen, Director Value Stream Management, Air Combat Test and Training SolutionsHoneywell AerospaceMicro-Vapor Cycle Systems ProgramMukesh Kumar, Program DirectorMoog Inc.Gremlins ProgramGregory S. Callahan, Sr. Program ManagerSupplier ProductionCollins Elbit Vision SystemsF-35 BEST TeamMissy MacDonald, Value Stream LeaderTom Barker, Program ManagerGEElectrical Power Management System—F-35 ProgramChris Newman, Program LeadSparton/An Elbit Systems of America CompanySonobuoy Production ProgramRandall Redondo, Program LeadSupplier SustainmentCollins AerospaceB-2 Display Modernization ProgramRobert (Rob) Roslawski, Senior Manager Value Stream LeaderHoneywell AerospaceIntuVue RDR7000 Radar Aftermarket Certification ProgramKonrad Yapp, Program DirectorABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. 