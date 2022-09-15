Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Awards
Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 24 finalists for the 2022 Program Excellence Awards.
Each year industry leaders conduct deep dive reviews of programs nominated for the Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 24 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2022 Program Excellence Awards. The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the annual Program Excellence Awards Banquet, scheduled for November 2 as part of Aviation Week’s A&D Programs Conference, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.
The Program Excellence Awards categories are: OEM System Design and Development, OEM Production, OEM Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier Production, and Supplier Sustainment.
“Each year industry leaders conduct deep dive reviews of programs nominated for the Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards,” says Joe Anselmo, senior vice president of content and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “These are the best of the best in terms of program execution, and the lessons learned from these programs are shared with the aerospace and defense industry overall to drive improved performance for all. It’s a unique program, and we’re honored to be able to recognize these industry leaders and facilitate sharing the lessons learned.”
The finalists by category are:
OEM System Design and Development
Elbit Systems of America
Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2)
Program Lead: Jeff Brown
L3Harris Technologies
Advanced Low Cost Munitions Ordnance (ALaMO)
Michael Molohon, Sr. Principal, Program Management
Lockheed Martin
Precision Strike Missile Program (PrSM)
Oscar De La Barcena, Director-PrSM Program Execution
Raytheon Missiles and Defense
Hypersonic Air Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC)
Kevin T. Bredehoft, Associate Director, HAWC Program Manager
OEM Production
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
F-15 Full Size Determinant Assembly (FSDA)
Prat Kumar, VP and Program Manager, Boeing F-15 Programs
Embraer
A-29 Super Tucano Quality Improvement
Marcelo F. Consorte, Sr. Program Manager
Lockheed Martin
Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW)
Justin Appel, Program Director
Top Aces Corp.
Top Aces F-16
Ed Woodruff
OEM Sustainment
Boeing Global Services
F-15 Radar Enterprise Performance Based Logistics Program
Tim Flohrschutz, F-15 Sustainment Senior Program Manager
Embraer
E190-E2/E195-E2 EIS Program
Carlos Augusto Fernandes Filho, Program Director
Lockheed Martin
H-53E Performance Based Logistics Program
Andrew Gandia, Program Manager
Special Projects
Collins Aerospace
Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant Radio Program
Ranji Issac, Sr. Program Manager
Embraer
ONE Embraer Program
Paulo Roberto Moritz Stolf, Program Director
Lockheed Martin
Lucy Spacecraft
Ari Vogel, Director-Deep Space Exploration
Northrop Grumman
Protected Tactical SATCOM
Niraj Nayak, Program Director
L3Harris Technologies
Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS)
Rena Barrow, Program Manager
Supplier System Design and Development
Collins Aerospace
Tactical Combat Training System Increment II
Paulette M. Petersen, Director Value Stream Management, Air Combat Test and Training Solutions
Honeywell Aerospace
Micro-Vapor Cycle Systems Program
Mukesh Kumar, Program Director
Moog Inc.
Gremlins Program
Gregory S. Callahan, Sr. Program Manager
Supplier Production
Collins Elbit Vision Systems
F-35 BEST Team
Missy MacDonald, Value Stream Leader
Tom Barker, Program Manager
GE
Electrical Power Management System—F-35 Program
Chris Newman, Program Lead
Sparton/An Elbit Systems of America Company
Sonobuoy Production Program
Randall Redondo, Program Lead
Supplier Sustainment
Collins Aerospace
B-2 Display Modernization Program
Robert (Rob) Roslawski, Senior Manager Value Stream Leader
Honeywell Aerospace
IntuVue RDR7000 Radar Aftermarket Certification Program
Konrad Yapp, Program Director
