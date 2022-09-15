Congress Introduces I CAN Act, Legislation to Remove Barriers to APRN Care
Bill will enable CNM reimbursement for time spent teaching/supervising medical residents
The Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act ensures that certified nurse-midwives can bring their evidenced-based skillset and knowledge to fully meet the needs of their patients.”SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) applauds long-standing nursing and midwifery supporters and House Nursing Caucus Co-chairs Representatives Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) and original cosponsors Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Adrian Smith (R-NE) Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Rodney Davis (R-IL) on the introduction of the Increasing Care and Access to Nurses (I CAN) Act, bipartisan legislation that seeks to improve access to evidence-based care as provided by the nation’s over 230,000 Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN).
— Katrina H. Holland, CEO, ACNM
Introduced in the House on September 13, the I CAN Act would ensure that certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and other APRNs are able to provide comprehensive, coordinated, high-value care to the people and families they serve. The legislation addresses many of the remaining barriers to APRN care under the Medicare and Medicaid programs that are controlled by federal statute. Of specific interest to midwives licensed as CNMs and paneled as Medicare providers are the provisions that:
• authorize CNMs to bill for services related to training medical interns and residents in obstetrics in teaching facilities;
• enable CNMs to be included alongside nurse practitioners and physician assistants as providers eligible to certify and recertify a Medicare beneficiary for home health services without being subject to physician supervision; and
• enable CNMs to issue a prescription or written order for durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies (DMEPOS) to Medicare beneficiaries as well as provide face-to-face encounters without being subject to physician supervision.
“The American College of Nurse-Midwives thanks members of Congress for recognizing the critical role midwives and APRNs play in providing high-quality care to patients of all ages and backgrounds throughout the lifespan,” stated Chief Executive Officer of ACNM, Katrina H. Holland. “We are especially grateful for the recognition of the valuable role of midwives as educators to obstetric and gynecologic learners in our nation’s teaching facilities. It is critical that laws and regulations facilitate the most efficient relationships between health care professionals and create systems in which midwives and other APRNs can communicate openly, practice collaboratively, and provide quality care that falls within everyone’s professional scope of practice. The Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act ensures that certified nurse-midwives can bring their evidenced-based skillset and knowledge to fully meet the needs of their patients.”
ACNM commends the champions behind the I CAN Act and looks forward to working with House and Senate leaders and the nursing stakeholder community to ensure this critical legislation is signed into law.
###
The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research, and works to strengthen the capacity of midwives in the United States and throughout the world. Our members are primary care providers throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care. To learn more about ACNM, visit www.midwife.org, engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @ACNMmidwives or find us on LinkedIn.
