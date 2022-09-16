Nature’s Vault to Launch Pre-Sales for Gold-Linked Utility Token NVLT during TOKEN 2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched earlier this year and following the 2x over-subscription and recent closing of their Private Sale round, green-tech start-up, Nature’s Vault, announces the official opening of their Presale round for the Legacy Token (NVLT) on 28 September 2022 at 0900 GMT+08. The launch date coincides with the formal opening of TOKEN 2049 in Singapore.

Nature’s Vault is a Singapore based company whose mission is to develop innovative and impactful investment solutions that combat climate change, namely greenhouse gas emissions and ecosystem degradation. The Legacy Token (NVLT) launched in the Polygon ecosystem, is the company’s first project and aims, ultimately, to acquire the mining rights over at least one million ounces of gold, located in environmentally pristine locations across Canada. It is the first blockchain solution to tokenise quantified un-mined gold reserves.

This preservation of this gold is then tokenised on the blockchain as Legacy Token (NVLT). The company has already acquired the first 125,000 ounces at a location called Pistol Lake in Ontario, Canada and is in active negotiations for their second and third mine acquisitions.

The start of Presale round starts on the opening day of TOKEN 2049 expo in Singapore. TOKEN 2049 is being held at Marina Bay Sands from 28 to 29 September 2022, preceding the weekend of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The event brings together leading figures, companies, and projects in the Web3 space to host and attend a number of workshops, meetups, and other networking opportunities both during and around the main two-day event. Nature’s Vault is attending the event, which is expected to bring in 6,000+ attendees.

More information and Whitelist & KYC for the Pre-Sales is available at naturesvault.io.