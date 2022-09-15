Let’s Talk STEM With Dr. Calvin Mackie Discusses Importance of Philanthropic & Government Support for STEM Education

Podcast guest Frank Gettridge, leader of the National Public Education Support Fund, cites need for equity focus and sees progress with funder community

On the fall 2022 debut of the Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast, Dr. Mackie discusses the importance of greater equity in STEM education with Frank L. Gettridge, president, and CEO of the National Public Education Support Fund (NPESF).

In the wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Mackie states that there is still considerable work needed to achieve racial equity in STEM education.

“Many of the people in STEM…didn't come from those neighborhoods and communities that we came from,” Dr. Mackie says during the conversation, referring to the New Orleans urban neighborhoods where he and Dr. Gettridge grew up. “So, they have a challenge in even believing that kids who are coming out of despair can get to hope and achieve in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Gettridge says he is working on improving the understanding of STEM through an equity focus and has seen progress in the funder community and policy arenas.

“So, one of the things I figured out in the policy arena was that there are a lot of well-intended folks making decisions about communities that look like mine, but there wasn't any representation of people in the room who look like the people who I grew up with in my community,” Dr. Gettridge says. “And so, a need to have that voice and have that perspective in the policy space is one of the things that I started focusing on.”

At the NPESF, Dr. Gettridge says he supports philanthropic networks in addressing education issues and improving learning, with a focus on equity, policy, and social justice. “We care about everything from youth to policy to equitable data, you name it,” he adds. “It's fun coming together and try to figure out what are collaborative ways that we can solve some of these issues.”

Further, Dr. Mackie, who founded and leads STEM Global Action and its affiliate, STEM NOLA, maintains that the first task for teachers is instilling hope in their students.

“A lot of people in education assume that the kids coming to the schoolhouse door are already hopeful,” Dr. Mackie says. “And if we give them some technologies… it will get them to achievement. But you and I know most kids are coming to the schoolhouse door in despair. So how do we get them from despair? That's a hard thing. And then from (despair to) hope to success, that's a hard thing. And what is missing is this hope piece. And that is what we do at STEM NOLA. The model that we've built, we believe that STEM should be culturally and environmentally relevant and should be intentional and consistent because we have to increase the literacy of the entire family about the possibilities.”

Adds Dr. Gettridge: “We're also helping people working through people issues. And how do we build trust with each other? How do we get past our own biases? And it's just not about color it’s about gender. It's about sexual orientation. I think one of the challenges that is hard…that I've been figuring out, is that sometimes the goal is to make it about race, because race is the most divisive thing in America.”

This fall, Let’s Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie will publish two podcasts a month with the host interviewing a wide range of STEM leaders from the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors, as well as education leaders.

