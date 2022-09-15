Pexco LLC Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd.

Pexco LLC continues expansion with acquisition of Performance Plastics

Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Performance Plastics Ltd. Located in Cincinnati, OH, and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics is a precision injection molder of high performance, tight tolerance components for the most demanding applications within industries such as aerospace, defense, medical & life science, and precision industrial.

Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, "We are excited to welcome Performance Plastics to the Pexco family of companies. Performance Plastics has an outstanding reputation in the market and is recognized as a leader in the production of thermoplastic parts that are geometrically complex and with tight tolerances. There are few manufacturers who can help customers meet these standards – Performance Plastics' high performance polymer knowledge and expertise are powerful differentiators."

Chris Lawson COO of Performance Plastics added, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Pexco family. Our focus on engineering quality and strong work ethic are a great cultural fit, and we look forward to collaborating with the fluoropolymer and other high performance polymer experts under the Pexco umbrella."

About Pexco LLC

Based in Atlanta, with multiple plants across North America, Pexco is a leader in the design and fabrication of engineered plastic components. It provides standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end users for a broad range of custom applications, including the specialty industrial, fluid handling, lighting, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries. Pexco offers a full range of custom design, engineering, and fabrication services, including ISO 9001:2015 registration, across its manufacturing operations. For more information, visit www.pexco.com or call (770) 777-8540.

About Performance Plastics

Performance Plastics is a custom injection molder of high performance polymer parts. Based in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics specializes in tight tolerance thermoplastic components for demanding applications. The company is renowned for its fluoropolymer, Torlon, PEEK and Ultem expertise, proprietary manufacturing processes and exceptional engineering support.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with a more than 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

