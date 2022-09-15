New Platform, Toolsbox.com, has 26 Text Tools for Writers and Other Communications Professionals
Toolsbox.com is an expert resource for individuals, marketing teams and agenciesUNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently launched free platform, Toolsbox.com, has a set of 26 text tools that writers can use to check for plagiarism, spell check or rewrite an article, along with a host of other functions.
Toolsbox.com is an expert resource for individuals, marketing teams, agencies and enterprise clients, according to spokesperson Umer Anees.
When using a plagiarism software checker, Anees said, “It is important to know that the plagiarism checker will be able to detect if you are using the same words, phrases or sentences in your content. This is a good way to make sure you are not plagiarizing content.”
Toolsbox.com also has a random word generator. “The use of a random word generator is the best way to get creative. You can use it to generate ideas for blog posts, content or even product names,” Anees said. “A random word generator can also boost your website’s organic traffic.”
In addition to its text tools, Toolsbox.com has image editing tools. For webmasters and SEO professionals, Toolsbox.com has powerful and efficient keyword tools that provide users with thorough keyword research and important analysis.
Toolsbox.com has additional powerful tools to help professional digital communicators.
It has a set of backlink analysis tools that gives users a comprehensive inside view of their backlinks profile.
Toolsbox.com also has website management SEO tools. The tools provide for an in-depth website analysis, or audit, that enables webmasters to enhance their website’s performance.
“A complete SEO audit is an important step in improving your site’s ranking and performance,” Anees said. “An SEO audit is a comprehensive review of the site's on-page and off-page optimization to identify areas that need improvement. It can also help you find out what aspects of your site are working well to improve them further. An audit can also help you identify social media opportunities that you might have missed. You should also make sure that your site follows the most up-to-date guidelines for search engine optimization and make sure your site is crawlable by bots.”
Webmasters and other users also can utilize a list of free SEO tools to measure, monitor and keep track of website performance to enhance optimization. SSL tools by Toolsbox.com help prevent site hacking.
Toolsbox.com has a range of tools that users can implement to find out domain age, domain authority or a site’s donate button generator. With hot meta tag tools, users can create new attractive meta tags or analyze the existing ones to get an in-depth analysis of meta tags and web pages.
With Toolsbox.com’s secure password management tools, webmasters can create a secure password, check password strength or encrypt a password.
Toolsbox.com’s online PDF tools provide all the tools needed to work with PDF files. Users can merge, rotate, unlock, lock, watermark and convert PDFs with just a few clicks.
Other tools at Toolsbox.com include a credit card validator, a credit card generator and a Roman numerals date converter.
“We are helping bloggers and website owners by providing them tools of premium quality,” Anees said.
To see all of the tools available and to subscribe to their newsletter, visit https://toolsbox.com/.
Umer Anees
Toolsbox.com
umer@umeranees.com