Hoyer Statement on Tentative Rail Labor Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

after unions and railroads reached a tentative agreement to avoid a work stoppage:

“The tentative agreement announced to avert a work stoppage for the freight-rail industry is welcome news to the workers who deserve better conditions, to the freight businesses that want to keep serving their customers, and to the American people eager to avoid seeing costs go up as we continue to address inflation. President Biden, Secretary Walsh, and Secretary Buttigieg deserve great credit for their successful efforts to broker this agreement, and I commend the men and women of organized labor for their solidarity in demanding better access to sick leave for rail workers. While this agreement moves forward, Congress will stand ready to do whatever it takes to avert a work stoppage and ensure that our strong economic recovery and efforts to ease supply chain disruptions and inflation can continue uninterrupted.”