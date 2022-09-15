CleanForce Air Introduces the CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier
CleanForce Air offers professional solutions for air purificationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families are the most important thing in the world, and CleanForce Air is here to help ensure the air they breathe is as clean as possible with its new CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier. CleanForce offers a range of professional air purification solutions that can suit any need or budget. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, CleanForce has the knowledge and expertise to provide solutions that will improve every family's health and well-being.
According to the EPA, the top five air quality problems in the U.S. are indoor related. Indoor air quality can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. The EPA and the CDC recommend using HEPA air purifiers to enhance air cleaning, especially in higher-risk areas such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools. The benefits of using HEPA air purifiers include removing airborne contaminants like dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria and viruses. In addition, HEPA air purifiers can also help to reduce odors and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). However, it is important to note that HEPA air purifiers are not a substitute for proper ventilation and should be used in conjunction with other measures, such as opening windows and doors and using exhaust fans.
The CleanForce MEGA1000 Air Purifier is a top-of-the-line product designed to provide superior purification capacity. Its double filtration system and 360-degree air distribution cover the greatest possible area, making it ideal for large spaces. The CADR value of 1000m3 / h (CFM=600ft3/m) easily beats the competition, and its ability to clean up to 4650 square feet (ACH=1) or 930 square feet (ACH=5) in 60 minutes is unmatched.
CleanForce air purifiers use multi-integrated filtration technology to trap 99.97% of extra-fine particles like DNA/RNA-based viruses and bacteria, dust mites, pollen and mold spore as small as 0.1 microns in a large space. They also can absorb smoke, wildfire smoke, cooking odor, pet odor and chemical odor, and effectively decompose free formaldehyde, benzene, TVOC and other decoration pollutants in the air. The Mega 1000 also runs at a lower power setting when it is not needed, which helps save energy.
"At CleanForce Air, we pride ourselves on our unyielding commitment to bringing the most innovative air-purifying products to the market. That dedication is on full display with our air purifier products," said Sales Director Tina Lee. "And to ensure our cutting-edge products consistently exceed our – and your – expectations, we've partnered with the world's most respected testing labs to stay true to our vision."
CleanForce air purifiers are ETL listed for safety operation, Energy Star listed for energy efficiency, CARB certified for ozone safety and CA PROP 65 approved. Its products are all fully verified and subjected to strict testing – meeting and exceeding quality control standards for energy efficiency, performance and safety.
For more information and to shop now, visit cleanforceair.com or https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08LVBD1YB.
###
Luis Correa
CleanForce Technology Inc
+ +1 213 289 3385
media@cleanforceair.com