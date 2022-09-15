Nhlanhla Mafu Bags an Endorsement Deal with Sarhap Hair Line
Sarhap Hair line has officially announced Nhlanhla Mafu as its brand ambassador
Hey, fam happy to announce that I'm officially a brand ambassador for the Sarhap hair line, thank you for a warm welcome to my new family am looking forward to a beautiful and fruitful partnership.”JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarhap Hair Line, one of the suppliers of 100%human hair has officially announced Nhlanhla Mafu as its ambassador.
— Nhlanhla Mafu
Nhlanhla Mafu is a South African star who illustrates the quality of a good African woman.
The CEO of Sarhap Hair line Sarah Ibeabuchi describes this demonstration as a means of encouraging women with substantial talents and guaranteeing them that one day, the universe will look at their efforts and smile. According to her, making the selection has done at ease.
Additionally, Nhlanhla Mafu expressed her heartfelt gratitude as she thanked them for the kind gesture.
She wrote on her IG
