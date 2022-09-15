Swoopos was awarded the Most Innovative EPOS System 2022

Swoopos was well recognised CEO and Founder of Swoopos, Lee Nazari Lee Nazari and his Swoopos team

The Award-winning Swoopos system which is well-priced and feature-rich

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After our CEO was announced to be the finalist of the GBEA 2022 a few weeks ago, we are so delighted and proud to announce that Swoopos won The Southern Enterprise Awards! Swoopos has been chosen by a panel of judges as the most innovative EPOS system 2022!

2022 is the significant year for Swoopos. We added some great features to our system, making Swoopos even more value for money. We successfully extended our customer range to stadium, excel from our competitors in terms of faster transaction speed, unbeatable feature-rich software and comprehensive technical support.

Thank you to our technical team, they work so hard to make Swoopos an innovative EPOS that connects business directly to customers for easier, faster and more rewarding transactions. The most striking feature of Swoopos is its integration with food ordering platforms. Swoopos is the management solution of all the delivery platforms. It helps merchants to save a lot of time and stress to process and analyse the orders from various platforms.

Swoopos offers a complete setup of online stores on Swoope e-commerce website and mobile app to the products online. Fully integrated eCommerce website and mobile ordering app, directly connected to Swoopos till, enabling the merchants the opportunity to reach more customers, share exclusive deals, offer collection and delivery services and make more sales!

"It's always great to be recognised for your hard work, but the journey for us is only just getting started. We are on a mission to help the hospitality sector cope with what's round the corner through the use of a well-priced, feature rich system that helps speed up service," our CEO Lee Nazari said. 2022 is a big year already for Swoopos. With the strong leadership of Lee Nazari and his team, more good news will be coming soon.

If you're a reseller looking to promote a top-class epos and payments solution. Get in touch at 0121 270 7500.

What is SWOOPOS? mPOS & mobile ordering app for hospitality