MedAir Labs President and CEO, Dr. William Kedia on how they are improving COVID Diagnostics

SOLON, OHIO, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Dr. William Kedia, President and CEO of Solon, Ohio -based MedAir Labs, developing a multi-virus COVID Rapid Test and bringing to market their Coronavirus neutralizing device, the Serenio.

Addressing the overall concept behind MedAir Labs during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, Dr. William Kedia said, “MedAir Labs was founded to use innovative technology to improve the quality of people’s lives. That is our mission statement.”

Describing the idea behind the founding of MedAir Labs, Dr. William Kedia told CEOCFO, "Initially, the idea of creating MedAir Labs occurred at the end of 2019, into 2020, during the height of the pandemic. That was when my partners and I first thought that we need to be able to help in some way or fashion. I am a primary care physician by trade, and I was seeing so many patients who did not have any certainty. There was so much uncertainty surrounding Covid, how to diagnose and how to treat, that we thought there must be something that we can do.”

Dr. Kedia continued, “Specifically, what really brought it into focus was that I was seeing patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms, and we had no idea whether it was Covid, whether it was influenza, whether it was just a simple cold. Therefore, I was sticking, 2, 3, sometimes 4 swabs into people’s noses and throats to figure out what they had, to rule out Covid, to rule out influenza, and we felt that we can do better than this. We can create a test that, with one swab, would be able to test for multiple viruses, and that is exactly what we have done.”

As for what MedAir Labs actually created, Dr. William Kedia shared, “We have created a very unique test, where with one swab, you get results for influenza A, influenza B, and Covid in 10 to 15 minutes, in an office setting, with the accuracy of a PCR test. We are currently going through the FDA process to get emergency use authorization, and we should have that relatively shortly, and hopefully bring it to market before the end of the year.”

Discussing their second product, the Serenio, a device that neutralized coronaviruses, Dr. William Kedia further indicated, “Our device produces electrons, and in basic physics, electrons are the same thing that you find in a ray of light. Sunlight is composed of electrons. We fill a space of 1,000 square feet with a cloud of electrons. If a virus enters into that space, whether it be from a person or an object, or whatever it may be, those positive charges on the spike protein attract all of these electrons that are floating in that atmosphere, and that binds that positive charge to that spike protein and neutralizes the virus. Once the virus is neutralized, in essence, it is ineffective, it cannot do anything. That is the biggest difference between our device. How we look at it is that our device is pushing out electrons to instantly neutralize the virus, whereas with HEPA filtration, we are waiting for it to pull in air, to filter that air, and then pass it out. There are many variables again there; how fast does the air move into the system, how fast does the air get cleaned, those are all concerns with HEPA filtration.”

Dr. William Kedia said, addressing how they know their Serenio device works, “Now, we have affidavits and reports from places where we have installed the device, where we know people have come in with Covid, where we know that no one has gotten Covid because our device was installed there. For example, we had a retail location install our devices across 4 of their stores in Ohio, and one of their employees came in feeling ill, did not report that to the manager, and did her whole 10-hour shift. She ended up leaving at the end of the shift and going straight to the urgent care to get tested and tested positive for Covid. Let us say that shift ended at 6pm. She tested positive for Covid at 6:30pm, called the manager and let them know. However, there were 10 employees working with her that day, and not one employee, nor any customer, developed Covid!”