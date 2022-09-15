Record Salesforce project in the Baltic States: Limedika picks Salesforce to streamline employee experience
Pharmaceutical company Limedika chooses Salesforce to create an internal employee service center and streamline employee experience across group companies.
No matter, whether the pharmacist is working in one or the other retail chain, no matter the region - all business processes are the same throughout the group.”KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 2000 employees, this is one of the largest Salesforce platform deployments in Lithuania. Platform deployment was carried out by specialized full-service Salesforce consultancy Bluelark.
— CEO of Bluelark Jurgis Bakanas
Limedika is one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the Baltic region, providing services to more than 1500 pharmacies and hospitals. The company distributes more than 14.000 pharmaceutical and medical products. In addition to wholesale, warehousing and distribution, the company runs Gintarine vaistine and Norfos vaistine retail pharmacy chains, as well as online pharmacies.
“With a diverse set of business activities and retail services across multiple locations and companies, we wanted to introduce company-wide processes, unify the employee experience, standartize the support request procedures and introduce company-wide benchmarks for employee request resolution” - says Head of Innovations at Limedika Martynas Gelzinis.
Limedika utilized Salesforce Service Cloud to launch a company-wide employee support center and a custom-developed Bluelark application to manage remote retail locations.
Limedika retail network spans 360 pharmacy outlets, covering all territory of Lithuania. The new platform will be utilized to make service requests, provide relevant documentation to employees and serve as the main platform for two-way communication between remote locations and the company headquarters.
“Say the window at a pharmacy got broken overnight. Some products or documents have not arrived. A colleague got sick and employee shifts need rescheduling. Earlier such requests were handled on a case-by-case basis, via phone or email. The new platform will help to establish company wide KPIs on how quickly and how well the problem was solved and no such requests are missed” - adds Martynas Gelzinis.
According to Mr Gelzinis, better employee experience leads to better customer experience, with Salesforce helping to ensure a group wide experience benchmarks across all company touchpoints.
In addition to employee service requests, Salesforce will be used for employee shift planning and rostering, which - with nearly 1000 pharmacists across hundreds of locations - is no easy task.
“Prior to platform architecture, we started this project with extensive architecture of business processes to consolidate the employee experience. No matter, whether the pharmacist is working in one or the other retail chain, no matter the region - all business processes from making a vacation request, to handling pharmaceutical product documentation are the same throughout the group” - says Head of Bluelark consultancy Jurgis Bakanas.
Last year the Service Cloud was launched for external Limedika customer support. Limedika has also deployed the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The platform combines the customer experience across the offline and online channels - helping to account for customer purchases made on any of them, providing a holistic customer overview, calculating loyalty points and providing personalized offers.
In September Salesforce became the largest enterprise-app vendor (by revenue and market share), continuing 73 consecutive quarters of growth.
About Limedika | www.limedika.lt
Founded in 1994, Limedika provides pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution services. The company supplies more than 1500 Lithuanian pharmacies and hospitals with pharmaceutical and medical products, shops and optician companies with medicine and cosmetics. Company’s vast array of products consists of 4000 pharmaceutical items and over 9000 medical products. Limedika co-operates with independent pharmacies and pharmacy chains in Lithuania as well as runs its own pharmacy chains - Gintarine vaistine and JSC Norfos vaistinė.
About Bluelark | www.bluelark.digital
Bluelark is the first dedicated full service Salesforce consultancy in the Baltic states. By harnessing Salesforce tools, Bluelark helps customers to find, win and keep clients. The company provides full scale of Salesforce services, from platform development, to integration, deployment and administration. Bluelark is a business services spinoff from a leading Baltic software developer Agmis.
