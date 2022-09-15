NoSQL Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global NoSQL market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022-2027. NoSQL database is a non-tabular database that stores data differently than relational tables. The database provides a mechanism for retrieval and storage of data. The databases come in a variety of types, including document, wide-column, key-value, and graph. It easily scales with large amounts of data and high user loads and provides flexible schemas. The database can support SQL, as well as semi-structured, non-tabular, structured and unstructured, and polymorphic data. The use of NoSQL offers high scalability, a straightforward design, precise control, and convenient big data management, due to which it is witnessing a significant demand across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising amount of semi-structured and unstructured data generated by varied business needs and user preferences is one of the key factors primarily bolstering the NoSQL market growth. The surging penetration of smartphones and the internet and increasing demand for NoSQL databases in social networks, retail, and e-commerce sectors are providing a significant boost to the market growth. The growing influence of social media and the implementation of big data analytics are bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising use of non-relational databases in the financial sector and the integration of NoSQL systems with Industry 4.0 are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

NoSQL Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aerospike

• Amazon Web Services

• Apache Cassandra

• Basho Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Couchbase, Inc

• Hypertable Inc.

• IBM

• MarkLogic

• Microsoft Corporation

• MongoDB Inc.

• Neo Technology Inc.

• Objectivity Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global NoSQL market based on database type, technology, vertical, application and region.

Breakup by Database Type:

• Key-Value Based Database

• Document Based Database

• Column Based Database

• Graph Based Database

Breakup by Technology:

• MySQL

• Database

• Oracle

• Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)

• ACID

• Metadata

• Hadoop

• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Telecom

• Government

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Data Storage

• Metadata Store

• Cache Memory

• Distributed Data Depository

• e Commerce

• Mobile Apps

• Web Applications

• Data Analytics

• Social Networking

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

