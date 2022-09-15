Affordable Dental Veneers Holiday Packages from Smile Makeover Turkey

Smile Makeover Turkey Logo

Smile Makeover Turkey provides dental veneers holiday packages to their patients.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Makeover Turkey is among the leading dental clinics in Turkey, where dentists help patients with different cosmetic and restorative treatments. Using CEREC technology, including computer-aided design equipment (CAD/CAM), the dentist will provide high-quality and durable dental veneers in Turkey, to every patient, using only internationally recognized brands.

The clinic is committed to giving excellent dental services at no extra cost and with no hidden charges. The dentists will treat dental imperfections for international patients and offer them natural-looking and aesthetically-pleasing results.

The principal dentist commented, “Turkey has become a popular destination for quality and cost-effective dental treatments. Patients from all over the world can visit to enjoy a holiday and perform superior treatment that is within their budget. We provide dental veneers holiday packages in Turkey so that you can improve your overall look and confidence level. By choosing our veneers holiday packages, you will save up to 80% of the treatment costs you would pay in the UK and Europe.

Our 14 Zirconium Veneers Package includes upper jaw 8 Zirconium veneers and lower jaw 6 Zirconium veneers, panoramic X-rays, tartar removal and all necessary medications. The comfort of our patients is our top priority and we provide them with 5-star hotel accommodation, VIP transfers to and from the airport, clinic and hotel.

Our guaranteed treatments comply with all required standards and use the latest technology for high-quality results.

Our dental packages allow patients to enjoy a trip to Turkey while at the same time restoring their smile at affordable costs.”

About the Company

Smile Makeover Turkey is a well-respected dental clinic offering smile makeover treatments to patients visiting from different parts of the world. The dentists provide top quality treatments with cutting-edge technology. There is the opportunity to undergo a smile makeover for an attractive smile and improved confidence. The clinic offers affordable pricing for all treatments and at a price that is less expensive than the UK or other countries in Europe.

Company Name- Smile Makeover Turkey

Website - https://www.smilemakeoverturkey.co.uk/

Address- Yıldız, Yıldız Cd. 34353 Beşiktaş İstanbul Turkey

Contact Number- UK - 020 34758257/ WhatsApp - 905548577197

