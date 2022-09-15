The Reading Glass Magazine Features “The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America”
Barbara Williamson’s meaningful memoir lands a full spread feature on the third issue of The Reading Glass MagazinePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America” is a testament to the liberated life of Barbara Williamson. Branded as “The Most Liberated Woman in America” and considered the “Godmother” of Polyamory, Williamson defied the conservative sixties.
Williamson co-founded the controversial Sandstone Retreat with her life partner, John. They have engineered a home to an unstructured free love community so bizarre it drove the media clamoring for interviews. Until this day, the impact of Sandstone Retreat still ripples, its relevance remains, its ideology is still of interest—and The Reading Glass Magazine would not want to pass up the opportunity for an interview.
The Reading Glass Magazine, a community that sparks conversations, had the privilege to have a short yet insightful virtual interview with “The Most Liberated Woman in America” herself, Barbara Williamson.
In a full spread feature on the third issue of The Reading Glass Magazine, Williamson warmly looks back on the beautiful Sandstone Retreat she has built with her husband. “We were ‘spiritual beings simply having a human experience on planet earth,’” she highlights. The conversation continues with how the Williamsons positively managed a peculiar marriage.
Speaking so sincerely, Williamson’s exclusive feature with The Reading Glass Magazine is equally authentic as her tell-all memoir, “The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America.” She humbly delights in the highlights of her life and shares succinct insights so inspiring, like the sensual revolution she has pioneered.
Get a copy of Barbara Williamson’s feature at www.writersbranding.com and grab her book at www.barbarawilliamson.com.
