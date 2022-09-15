Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Demand, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 16.7 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 16.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027.

Automotive infotainment refers to a device that is installed in a vehicle to provide entertainment, information, connectivity and communication services to the driver and the passengers. It includes handset integration, head-up displays, audio/video (A/V) interfaces, keypads and touchscreens. It assists in managing audio content, utilizing navigation, delivering rear-seat entertainment, listening to text messages, making phone calls and accessing mobile-based applications. Nowadays, smartphone-based infotainment systems are gaining immense traction across the globe as they provide convenience and enhance the overall driving experience.

Market Trends

On account of rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes, there is a rise in the demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. This represents one of the key factors fueling the global automotive infotainment market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative features, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, interactive voice recognition services, advanced graphic user interface and live media streaming, is further influencing the demand for automotive infotainment positively. Other than this, the adoption of media-oriented systems transport (MOST) technology has simplified system upgrades and prolonged the lifecycle of embedded infotainment systems, which is anticipated to induce growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AISIN SEIKI CO (ASEKY)

CONTINENTAL AG O.N. (CON.DE)

CLARION CO. LTD (XCN.F)

DENSO Corporation (DNZOY)

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE: HAR ) (Samsung Electronics) Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Technology, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Navigation Unit

Display Audio

Audio

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Operating System:

QNX

LINUX

Microsoft

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

In-Dash Infotainment

Rear Seat Infotainment

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Technology:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Breakup by Connectivity:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

3G

4G

5G

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

