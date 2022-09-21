Lauren Mingee, Founder & CEO of Quintessa Marketing, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Lauren Mingee, Founder & CEO of Quintessa Marketing, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Lauren Mingee and Quintessa Marketing delivers highly qualified leads for personal injury lawyers at volume. What an amazing interview of an amazing entrepreneur!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Lauren Mingee, Founder & CEO of Quintessa Marketing for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Lauren Mingee joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Quintessa Marketing
Quintessa Marketing delivers highly qualified leads for personal injury lawyers at volume. We use custom qualification criteria, so potential clients have already been vetted for a signed retainer when they are live transferred to your firm. Watch the magic as our leads become your firm's cases. Sign up today, and see if you qualify to receive your first new retainer as soon as tomorrow!
Quintessa specializes in giving personal injury law firms a competitive edge in advertising. While the marketplace is crowded in Google, it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in marketing spend without a guaranteed ROI. Some large firms come into a new market willing to spend a million without a guaranteed ROI, which we think is ludicrous. We give you highly qualified leads that sign with you.
Whether you're new to PI, or have tried every lead generation firm out there, we know what works and what doesn’t. We advertise on almost every media form, and send more than a lead to your firm. We have our own highly trained intake department that acts as an appendage to your law firm to assist in getting potential clients information to qualify them as a viable client. If they meet qualifications, we sign them up on your retainer agreement so you can save in your investigator costs as well.
Lauren Mingee joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Lauren Mingee discusses the newest offerings of Quintessa Marketing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Lauren Mingee joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Lauren Mingee was amazing. The success of Quintessa Marketing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Lauren Mingee on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Quintessa Marketing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Lauren Mingee who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Lauren Mingee”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
