Maple Leaf Receives Special Distinction and High Marks from Cognia

LONGGANG DISTRICT, SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September 2022, Maple Leaf Educational Systems received the following notification from Dr. Annette Bohling, Cognia’s Chief Global Accreditation Officer:

"Congratulations! You have been selected as a Cognia China Maple Leaf Educational Systems of Distinction. You have earned this recognition based on the results of Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process. You share this honor with a select group of your peers. With over 1,500 engagement reviews for accreditation completed in the 2021-2022 school year, Cognia recognized 96 schools and 38 systems in 34 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and nine countries with this distinct honor. Congratulations again on your remarkable accomplishment."

Please visit Cognia’s website for more details at https://www.cognia.org/services/accreditation-certification/schools-of-distinction/#schools

In May 2022, Cognia conducted a comprehensive inspection (Accreditation Engagement Review) of Maple Leaf Educational Systems and all its schools and educational services, including all Maple Leaf high schools in China, using the Cognia-endorsed and validated Maple Leaf World School Curriculum. The Accreditation Engagement Review was highly successful, as can be seen from the following summary quote taken from the introduction of the Cognia Report:

“Cognia’s review of all components of Maple Leaf’s global educational systems has resulted in an exceptionally strong and successful report. In fact, the review of Maple Leaf Educational Systems represents the largest independent school systems that achieved one of the highest overall scores of any system Cognia has ever reviewed and accredited throughout the world.”

The Maple Leaf Educational Systems extensive accreditation review involved 25 experienced evaluators, including the senior leadership of Cognia. The overall Index of Educational Score (IEQ) awarded to Maple Leaf Educational Systems was 370 out of a possible 400, which is substantially higher than the average range of Cognia IEQ accreditation scores granted over the past five years of 278-283.

Cognia’s official letter stating its endorsement of the Maple Leaf World School Curriculum and its commendations regarding Maple Leaf’s inspection can be downloaded via Maple Leaf's official website at https://www.mapleleafschools.com/maple-leaf-achieves-an-exceptionally-strong-and-high-scoring-cognia-accreditation-review-report

Cognia is the united organization of three of the six school accreditation commissions recognized by the United States national government, i.e., the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Cognia is the world’s largest school accrediting body and international education community, accrediting and serving 36,000 + schools in more than 90 countries.

Maple Leaf Educational Systems opened its first school in Dalian, China, in 1995 with 14 students. MLES adheres to the philosophy of “blending the best of China and the West in offering quality education”, and is committed to the mission of providing an elite education to all students regardless of race, color or nationality. Under the guidance of advanced culture and philosophy, it has trained numerous international talents and become China's influential international education brand.