Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,414 in the last 365 days.

Casa Bonita Music Releases Five New Songs To The Latin Music Market

New Music Releases By Clara la Nene Cara, JeyKing99, Tommy Baby, and El Davii

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Casa Bonita Music are going to introduce you to the world of Clara el Nene Cara in this video clip to her latest single (Tu y Yo https://youtu.be/ME--ukh-LrU). This video clip takes you into a very, very alluring moment because all the ingredients are there to make you have a very pleasant musical moment. In duet with the singer JeyKing99 you are carried away very quickly in Latin rhythms which will make you dance.

As "Clara La Nene, originally from Venezuela, has an album scheduled for release in the spring of 2023. Clara travels between Medellín and Cartagena in Colombia. One of her singles, Tu y Yo, is now available for streaming on YouTube (Tu y Yo https://youtu.be/ME--ukh-LrU) Clara writes, composers and sings a lot of songs.

Clara has another single, Nada Que Me Rete (https://open.spotify.com/track/5GHacWm4b7CM4NweGjRfO1?si=45cfd5cb5e4548c4). Both songs are available on all streaming media and establish the twenty-four-year-old as a singer whose career is on the rise.Clara says: “I like to create Latin rhythms that make people dance”.

JeyKing99 is a prolific writer and singer. On September 16, 2022 JayKing99 releases his first debut album titled “La Perla Del Caribe” through Casa Bonita Music Records. His current hit single is titled "Perreo" and has views on his YouTube channel.

(Perreo: https://youtu.be/Ryu9z62RZtc). "I am very excited to release this album so that the world can see why I am the pearl of the Caribbean." JeyKing 99 is 22 years old and was born and raised in Cartagena, Colombia.

Tommy Boy and El Davii are a dynamic duo who have a smash hit titled "SE VE BIEN". This melodic tune will surely stick in the head of the listeners. Both artists were born and raised in Cartagena, Colombia. Tommy Baby and El Davii are gifted solo writers and song composers, but when they come together the songs are always ear candy. Two of the most talented Urban Rappers blessed this track together it is entitled, "SE VE BIEN" released through label, Casa Bonita Music.


Media Contact
Company Name: Casa Bonita Music
Contact Person: Tommy Mouscardy PR
Email: CasaBonitaMusic@aol.com
Phone: 917-280-9860
Country: United States
Website: www.CasaBonitaMusic.com

Tommy Mouscardy
Casa Bonita Music Records L.L.C.
+1 917-280-9860
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Tu y Yo - Music Video Link On Youtube

You just read:

Casa Bonita Music Releases Five New Songs To The Latin Music Market

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.