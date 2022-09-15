Casa Bonita Music Releases Five New Songs To The Latin Music Market
New Music Releases By Clara la Nene Cara, JeyKing99, Tommy Baby, and El DaviiNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Casa Bonita Music are going to introduce you to the world of Clara el Nene Cara in this video clip to her latest single (Tu y Yo https://youtu.be/ME--ukh-LrU). This video clip takes you into a very, very alluring moment because all the ingredients are there to make you have a very pleasant musical moment. In duet with the singer JeyKing99 you are carried away very quickly in Latin rhythms which will make you dance.
As "Clara La Nene, originally from Venezuela, has an album scheduled for release in the spring of 2023. Clara travels between Medellín and Cartagena in Colombia. One of her singles, Tu y Yo, is now available for streaming on YouTube (Tu y Yo https://youtu.be/ME--ukh-LrU) Clara writes, composers and sings a lot of songs.
Clara has another single, Nada Que Me Rete (https://open.spotify.com/track/5GHacWm4b7CM4NweGjRfO1?si=45cfd5cb5e4548c4). Both songs are available on all streaming media and establish the twenty-four-year-old as a singer whose career is on the rise.Clara says: “I like to create Latin rhythms that make people dance”.
JeyKing99 is a prolific writer and singer. On September 16, 2022 JayKing99 releases his first debut album titled “La Perla Del Caribe” through Casa Bonita Music Records. His current hit single is titled "Perreo" and has views on his YouTube channel.
(Perreo: https://youtu.be/Ryu9z62RZtc). "I am very excited to release this album so that the world can see why I am the pearl of the Caribbean." JeyKing 99 is 22 years old and was born and raised in Cartagena, Colombia.
Tommy Boy and El Davii are a dynamic duo who have a smash hit titled "SE VE BIEN". This melodic tune will surely stick in the head of the listeners. Both artists were born and raised in Cartagena, Colombia. Tommy Baby and El Davii are gifted solo writers and song composers, but when they come together the songs are always ear candy. Two of the most talented Urban Rappers blessed this track together it is entitled, "SE VE BIEN" released through label, Casa Bonita Music.
