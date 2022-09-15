New Book "Dancing in Their Light" Brings to Life the Golden Age of “Polynesian” Floor Shows in the 1960s and 70s

The book captures the era of "Polynesian" nightclubs with floor shows in the 1960s and 70s, and traces the author’s lineage back 13 generations with more than 170 rare family photos.

Chinn tells the story of her great-grandmother (born c.1850) who, as a young child, was discovered in a church lying next to her deceased mother. A Southern Baptist missionary rescued and adopted her, naming her Mary Hartwell (2nd Row, 2nd from right).