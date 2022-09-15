Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,957 in the last 365 days.

Border Patrol Intercepts $285K in Narcotics

Meth, fentanyl, heroin among drugs seized at immigration checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics that included methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized various narcotics valued at over $285,000. Narcotics included meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

The deadly narcotics had a combined value of $285,638.

This incident occurred earlier this week when a white 2014 Toyota Corolla approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint, driven by a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident. The Border Patrol agent inspecting in the primary lanes referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

During this inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the interior of the vehicle and discovered three large bags containing packages wrapped with tape. A total of 111 packages, totaling 117 pounds were discovered. Most of the packages contained a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also one package containing a variety of colored pills that tested positive for properties of fentanyl and a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin.

After testing the various packages, agents determined the driver was in possession of 117 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $247,338, as well as 179 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $35,800, and 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,500. The vehicle’s driver was then placed under arrest.

The female, her vehicle and the various narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. For all news, information, and updates follow us on Twitter @CBPElCentro, @USBPChiefELC and Instagram.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Border Patrol Intercepts $285K in Narcotics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.