Border Patrol Intercepts $285K in Narcotics

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics that included methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

This incident occurred earlier this week when a white 2014 Toyota Corolla approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint, driven by a 42-year-old lawful permanent resident. The Border Patrol agent inspecting in the primary lanes referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

During this inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the interior of the vehicle and discovered three large bags containing packages wrapped with tape. A total of 111 packages, totaling 117 pounds were discovered. Most of the packages contained a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also one package containing a variety of colored pills that tested positive for properties of fentanyl and a small bag of a substance that tested positive for heroin.

After testing the various packages, agents determined the driver was in possession of 117 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $247,338, as well as 179 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $35,800, and 25 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $2,500. The vehicle’s driver was then placed under arrest.

The female, her vehicle and the various narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force.

