Applied Technology Academy Sharpens Focus on Expansion by Offering Authorized AWS Training Nationwide

Leading Edge Training with Award Winning Instructors

Applied Technology Academy, an AWS Select Tier Training Partner with a key focus of serving the Department of Defense and workforce development clients

Applied Technology Academy’s team is composed of many AWS Master Instructors who are also seasoned practitioners with a proven track record of training both the defense community and the US workforce.” — Lynn Fisher, President and CEO

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Technology Academy (ATA) is pleased to announce they are working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Select Tier Training Partner with a key focus of serving the Department of Defense and workforce development clients. ATA begins offering AWS instruction as of today.

Using the company’s highly successful existing instructor-led training model, AWS Authorized Instructors will deliver live instruction covering AWS Certification exams. This nationwide delivery model will impact virtual, live and in-person classroom locations with a concentration in the Southeast region of the United States.

ATA CEO Lynn Fisher said, “We are thrilled to implement Authorized AWS training in to our comprehensive course catalog of offerings. Applied Technology Academy’s instructor team is composed of seasoned practitioners, and our proven track record serving both the defense community and the US workforce will only be further enhanced through this partnership. We are looking forward to a very bright future in equipping people for successful cloud and cloud security careers, with our training success within the Department of Defense and workforce development sectors. We are highly focused on training and certifying transitioning service members and veterans to help them begin in-demand cloud computing careers as civilians.”

Showing no signs of slowing down, ATA also serves individual CareerSource and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) students. They are committed to driving IT and cyber workforce development in Florida and beyond.

As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), ATA has access to a rich community of training experts and can deliver options that benefit Department of Defense and workforce development clients. Students will build foundational through advanced cloud knowledge and skills, as well as learn strategies for effective cloud security. AWS Training and Certification helps learners build competence, confidence, and credibility through practical cloud skills that are critical to serving government and commercial clients.

About Applied Technology Academy

Applied Technology Academy is an SBA Certified Woman-Owned Small Business that has been in operation for over a decade. ATA is a leading provider of vendor based and vendor neutral certification and knowledge-based courses with content from AWS, Blockchain Training Alliance, CertNexus, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, ISACA, ISC2, ITIL, Microsoft, Offensive Security, Project Management Institute, Python Institute, SANS, ScrumStudy and VMware. They are licensed by the Florida Commission on Independent Education (CIE).

For additional information or media related questions about Applied Technology Academy please send an email to info@appliedtechac.com.