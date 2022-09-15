Within Health Announces Its First Annual "Within Summit" On Eating Disorder Treatment and Media Literacy

Within Summit 2022

The event was created to encourage continued education and collaboration between care providers and care communicators for a more inclusive clinical experience.

We are excited to bring our community of care providers, mental health communicators, and healthcare innovators together to reimagine the future of care.” — Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO, CMO of Within Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Summit sets out to create an accessible and inclusive space for reimagining eating disorder treatment and promoting media literacy for mental health. The Summit spotlights the latest developments in eating disorder treatment, the emergence of technology as a platform for treatment (telehealth), and the media's growing interest and influence in behavioral health.

"We are beyond excited to bring our community of care providers, mental health communicators, and healthcare innovators together to reimagine the future of care and a plan for a world where body acceptance is the norm and stigma is a thing of the past," said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Within Health, "Our Summit also offers 14 CE opportunities for our clinical community and several opportunities for everyone in attendance to network virtually and in-person at one of our Summit dinners across the country."

The speakers at Within Summit represent some of the most influential people in health across varying verticals, such as treatment, telehealth, marketing, and media. Speakers include activist and author, Schuyler Bailar, executive producer, Aalia Lanius, Within Health co-founders, Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Abhilash Patel, and more. The event will take place virtually from October 12-14, 2022. Click here to learn more and register.

The Summit will house two tracks, one for healthcare professionals and students, which will highlight various evidence-based treatment modalities while working within a multidisciplinary team approach and educating providers about how to advocate for patient care across all populations. The second track offered is for media professionals and family members, which will work to advance media literacy competencies around mental health, eating disorders, and diversity. In addition, it educates attendees about both consuming and creating media safely, explores the role of design and technology in the future of care, and more.

Within Health was founded last year by serial healthcare founders Abhilash Patel and Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt. The remote care company is licensed in over 30 states and has an entirely remote staff of 160 people and climbing.

"We launched Within Health because we saw a need for more flexibility in eating disorder treatment, greater access to care, and a broader understanding of disordered eating and all the populations impacted by it," said Abhilash Patel, Co-Founder, and President of Within Health, "Our Summit on eating disorder treatment and media literacy will help address those needs and more by bringing together the greatest changemakers from some of the most influential companies, publishers, and providers in the nation. We are incredibly proud of the community coming together around our common goals."

About Within Summit

Within Summit is a remote summit on eating disorders, mental health, and media literacy. Combining clinical expertise, lived experience, and research, Within Summit's programming offers up to 14 CEs and a variety of sessions covering leading peer-reviewed trends in care, media literacy for families, journalists, marketers, and designers. Learn more at www.withinsummit.com.

About Within Health

Co-founded by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Abhilash Patel, Within Health is the first comprehensive, remote eating disorder treatment solution. Matching clinical expertise with cutting-edge proprietary technology, Within offers individual therapy, remote patient monitoring, advanced nutrition therapy, and catered meal support, all designed to interrupt the progression of eating disorders, prevent relapse, and foster long-term recovery. Founded in 2021, Within Health is licensed in over 30-states with plans to continue its rapid expansion to meet the growing need for flexible treatment solutions and greater access to care. Learn more at https://withinhealth.com/.