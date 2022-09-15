Submit Release
Sustainable Seafood Alliance Celebrates Ten Years

Waterbar, a member of Aquarium of the Bay's Sustainable Seafood Alliance

Aquarium of the Bay’s Decade-Old Program adds tiered Certification

— Sean Walsh, Sustainability & Institutional Advancement Coordinator

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smithsonian-affiliated Aquarium of the Bay’s Sustainable Seafood Alliance is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with an added tiered Certification that gives restaurants, airlines, hotels, institutions and partners, more opportunity to support the sustainable seafood movement.

The decade-old Sustainable Seafood Alliance went into hiatus during COVID and was recently revived by Aquarium team led by Sean Walsh. Participating organizations are ranked Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze in sync with levels of engagement and commitment to sustainability. Platinum restaurants are certified as only serving 100% sustainable seafood, while Bronze for establishments serve 25 to 40 percent sustainably sourced items. Alliance participants also agree to adopt recommendations, avoid red listed items, and complete an annual seafood assessment.

Using the three pillars of sustainable fishing -- ethical harvesting, effective management, and environmental consumption – the Sustainable Seafood Alliance promotes and reflects the Aquarium’s conservation initiatives including bay and ocean protection, watershed health, climate change adaptation, and fish and wildlife protection and sustainability, and allows restaurants more opportunities to be recognized for their efforts to serve sustainable menu items.

“Sustainably farmed fish farming can be one of the most environmentally friendly sources of animal protein, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but overfishing poses a threat to certain fish species”, remarked George Jacob, FRCGS President and CEO of Bay Ecotarium who has accelerated the initiative, post Covid re-opening of the Aquarium on Pier 39.

“It is one thing to claim you are sustainable and another to follow through with process recommendations, and we are enabling awareness leading into responsible tiered action,” says Sean Walsh, Sustainability and Institutional Advancement Coordinator at the Aquarium of the Bay located on the Embarcadero.

Over 40 institutions and establishments have signed on and pledged to do their part in conserving marine wildlife and avoid subscribing to overfishing practices. With overwhelming support from partners including the San Francisco Zoo and San Francisco International Airport, the Aquarium of the Bay has continued its mission to increase public awareness of sustainable fishing and the importance of ocean conservation through its many programs for more than a quarter century, including the Sustainable Seafood Alliance.

