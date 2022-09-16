BLM Wild Horse Roundups In Oregon And California - Science Says It's Mismanagement That Supports Catastrophic Wildfire

BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon

Example of one section of the OR-CA state line fencing that is down

This survey marker was on the downed state fence line, just one are of many downed, missing and damaged areas of fencing around the Pokegama HMA

A family band of native species American wild horses is seen symbiotically reducing wildfire fuels off a forest floor, making the trees more fire resistant. Photo: William E. Simpson II