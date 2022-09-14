Barry Oberholzer Donates to AeroAngels
Barry Oberholzer has donated generously to AeroAngels, a unique aviation charity that serves critically-ill children in need of urgent medical care.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation specialist and helicopter pilot, Barry Oberholzer has demonstrated his philanthropic sensibilities through a substantial donation to AeroAngels, an aviation charity dedicated to children in need of urgent medical care. The organization provides free transport to medically-fragile children who have minimal resources which restrict access to life-saving medical care.
Based in Denver, Colorado, AeroAngels is a registered 501(c)(3) charity which provides a unique support model. The organization provides professional pilots using high-performance aircrafts they have donated to transport children in need of critical care. Using pressurized turbine aircraft, AeroAngel pilots are able to transport children long distances in most weather conditions.
“AeroAngels is a quintessential example of dedication to serving the community within the aviation industry,” says Barry Oberholzer, president of Black Widow Helicopters. “By donating to this organization, I believe that more children, who otherwise do not have the means to receive medical care, can have access to life-saving treatment from the best facilities at no cost or financial burden for the family.”
With over 11 years and counting, the organization has arranged $2.5 million dollars in services, impacting the lives of over 250 children who require life–saving medical attention with no other safe-travel option. 97% of donations received by AeroAngel go directly to flights. The organization relies on a committed team of volunteer staff and pilots.
Barry Oberholzer is an aviation specialist and helicopter pilot who has worked for JETT, Base4 Helicopters, and other aviation companies, both in the United States and South Africa. Oberholzer attended the American Military University in 2012 and is also an alumnus of the University of South Africa. He is also an author of a bestseller titled “The Black Market Concierge.”
