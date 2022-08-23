Black Widow Helicopters Completes First Custom, Upgraded Bell UH-1H
Black Widow Helicopters has announced an exciting upgrade with the completion of the first custom bell UH-1H.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Widow Helicopters releases its latest and most impressive technological advancements in 2022 with the official series Black Widow UH-1H rolling out production earlier this year. Designed to inspire anyone, no matter the aviation experience, the Black Widow UH-1H is the perfect choice for medium-category helicopter operators, public-use agencies, and militaries worldwide.
“The Bell UH-1H Black Widow is emerging as one of the major power players in the helicopter industry. We have a culture of continuous improvement at Black Widow, and modernization is a big part of that culture,” says Barry Oberholzer, president of Black Widow Helicopters. “We strive to modernize and keep up with 21st century technologies in order to meet the demands and requirements of our global clients.”
Defined at its core by cutting-edge innovation and compelling solutions the UH-1H displays multifunctionality which provides an unmatched utilization of modern avionics and high-quality engine performance without compromising its mission-essential equipment.
Black Widow Helicopters focuses on providing ultra-agile, high-performance helicopters through its multifunctional design and cost efficiency in its size and class range. The BLACK WIDOW UH-1H is equipped with a Pratt & Whitney PT6C-67D Huey Talon engine and offers incredible power coupled with significant fuel savings — able to reach mesmerizing altitude performance without compromising safety.
The Black Widow program helmed by Barry Oberholzer demonstrates the continued contributions of the Huey family to both military and civil operators, with ongoing goals to improve further.
###
For more information about the Black Widow project, please visit their website at www.blackwidowproject.com or email sales@blackwidowproject.com.
Media Relations
Barry Oberholzer
email us here