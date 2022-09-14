Thank you PNG/SI Community Association for donation of Laundry items to NRH

In a brief handing-over event this week, the National Referral Hospital (NRH) Executive Management receives with hearts filled with thanks, important laundry items donated by the Papua New Guinea/Solomon Islands (PNG/SI) Community Association.

The Association comprised of Papua New Guinea Nationals living and working in Solomon Islands including those married here and their children and even Solomon Islanders born and raised in Papua New Guinea.

The items donated include 100-bed sheets or linens and pillowcases, 20 door mats, and 2 cartons of bleach and other washing detergents.

In delivering the items, the Chairman of the PNG/SI Community Association Mr. Carson Korowa said the association is delighted and pleased to be making the donation to NRH.

“The funds used to purchase the items is partly from the overall funds mobilized through our recent fundraising to mark our 47th Independence Anniversary, on the 16th of September 2022. Thus the donation is by way of sharing the joy of our country’s important national event, with the people of Solomon Islands”, explained Mr. Korawa.

He also acknowledged the deep ties that exist between the people of PNG and Solomon Islands describing it as transcending beyond the diplomatic relationship and expressed hearty thanks to the Management and staff of NRH for the important services provided that members of the PNG-SI community also benefits from.

In response, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NRH Dr. George Malefoasi, expressed sincere appreciation and thanks to the president and all members of the PNG community in the Solomon Islands for the donation.

“We truly appreciate this donation that is also delivered in a time as the demand for these items have recently increased due to increased patient presentations at the emergency department from the flu outbreak and other diseases”, said Dr. Malefoasi.

He added, with every one patient there is at the most 1 to 2 caregivers, so the exact number of people the hospital is taking care of doubles the total admissions at the hospital. “So thank you very much for the donation which we truly appreciate and receive with hearts that are filled with thanks.

-MHMS Press