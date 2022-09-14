CONSULTATION ON SI CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT POLICY UNDERWAY IN AUKI

A delegation from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is in Auki, Malaita Province to conduct consultation with its stakeholders on the first-ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy.

Led by Consultation team leader and MRD Principal Project Planning Officer George Balairamo, the team arrived in Auki on Monday ahead of the 2 days consultation which commenced on Wednesday 14 September, 2022.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry Dr. Samson Viulu also accompanied the team to provide technical support and guidance during the consultation process.

Included in the team is Dr. Paul P. Bosawai who currently manages the Sape Medical Clinic and Sape farm in the Guadalcanal Plain.

He was invited by the Ministry to share his experience and knowledge about how he started Sape Farm to be one of the leading commercial farms in the Solomon Islands.

PS Dr. Viulu said that Dr. Paul’s experience will set the participants some sense of direction as to why this SICD Policy came about and how it will change our perception of rural development in the 50 constituencies.

The Permanent Secretary said his team is looking forward to the consultation tomorrow to ensure they gather needed information for the formulation of the SICD Policy Framework.

The purpose of the consultations is to enable MRD to gather invaluable inputs and recommendations from its stakeholders to assist them (MRD) in the formulation and design of the SICD policy framework.

Participants Rep Eddie Bibimauri making his remarks.

The policy framework will set the bases for the MRD internal task force to develop the drafting instructions for the proposed review of the CDF Act 2013. It will also further enhance the planning, coordination, implementation, and management of the CDF.

“Vision of the CD policy is to achieve safe, clean, healthy, friendly, peaceful and vibrant rural communities all throughout the Solomon Islands by 2035,” PS Viulu said.

PS Viulu said that views from the wider public including from rural folks will be gathered from these consultations and a policy working draft will be distributed to all the relevant stakeholders for their invaluable input.

Other main features of the policy are identification of main thematic focus areas, allocation of financial resources, constituency governance, improved and more focused delivery mechanisms, and proper coordination, planning, and sustenance of income generating projects.

PS Viulu further stated that the CD policy is intended to guide how development can be sustainably implemented and harnessed throughout all constituencies in collaboration with relevant line ministries and other stakeholders.

“The new development policy will make more emphasis on the productive and resource sectors including essential services to address the issues and challenges faced daily by rural dwellers thereby activating an additional percentage of the productive population to contribute to the national revenue and consequently grow our local and national economy.”

The two-days consultation will end today.

