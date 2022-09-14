Virtual License Manager (VLM) By OpenLM to Simplify & Automate Software License Allocation Process

Virtual License Manager concept diagram 1 virtual license manager - dynamic software license allocation in real time

OpenLM's new-gen prod Virtual License Manager (VLM) (aka Virtualization License Manager), available on OpenLM Cloud Portal uses virtualization as a technology

Virtual License Manager (aka VLM/Virtualization License Manager) creates a virtual view of physical software assets. Enables better allocation of software licenses to org’s departments in real-time.” — Oren Gabay, Co-founder and CEO, OpenLM

ISRAEL, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLM ( https://www.openlm.com/ ), the Israel-based engineering, and specialty software license management service provider has always been known for its unmatched products and services. OpenLM has been one of the global leading vendors in software license management and has been recognized by many organizations - Gartner, Capterra, TrustRadius, Software Suggest, SoftwareAdvice, GoodFirms. OpenLM has been the 2022 Awards finalist in NA Customer Centricity Awards ( https://customercentricityawards.com/finalists/ ).Known for its customer centricity, customers purchase and recommend OpenLM primarily for the value it provides, such as- product utility,- product innovation- simplicity- reduce IT License costs for customers' organizations- Value for money- Excellent after-sales service- Strong prebuilt reporting modules to help customers make decisions on the go & empower them with fact-based rich insights, visibility of all software licenses allocations, consumption, and usage across the orgOpenLM has been at the forefront when it comes to innovations. Started with simplified architecture ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3jKccZ0B9Y&t=411s ), flexible/transparent pricing (pay as you go) (link: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/574281385/openlm-announces-new-pricing-plans-for-software-license-management-solutions-on-premise-cloud ), revising the whole new cloud portal and now new generation product, Virtual License Manager has been made available to their existing as well as new customers. The key technology concept behind VLM is “Virtualization”. This is available on OpenLM’s whole new cloud portal.The manual process of software license allocation is highly prone to errors and has overwriting challenges. Adding more, license availability also becomes a bottleneck. Keeping all these in mind, OpenLM has put forward a unique solution that would eliminate all these challenges and automate the entire license allocation system.Virtual License Manager by OpenLM ( https://www.openlm.com/products/virtual-license-manager-vlm/ ) is a service that enables IT, managers, to allocate and manage all their software licenses smartly and dynamically. In simple words, VLM converts all your static licenses into dynamic licenses that can be consumed basis the requirement. VLM helps IT admins allocate software licenses more efficiently without any creating overwriting issues or denials.VLM sits atop the physical license manager layer and creates license packages that can be allocated to the different teams as per the requirement. For example, if any of the teams in an organization require an additional number of licenses, the system would search for idle license packages in the virtual layer and assign the required number of licenses to the concerned team.This will automate the entire process of license allocation while utilizing free or idle licenses. Thus, VLM also helps organizations to stay compliant while converting all their static licenses into dynamic licenses. VLM truly does the virtualization of license servers locally, globally based on organizational requirements.Organizations across the globe are already utilizing VLM to optimize their software license allocation process. Now, it’s your turn! Get connected with OpenLM for a 30-day free trial to see VLM in action today. The product is priced $1/license/month.Boilerplate:OpenLM is a global leader in software license management solutions for engineering and specialty software applications. Founded in 2007, it has a global base of around 1000+ clients, most of which belong to the ‘Fortune 1000’ club. OpenLM has been recognized by market leaders like Gartner, G2, Capterra, TrustRadius, Cuspera, and others. Currently, OpenLM has its operations across Israel, the US, Canada, Japan, France, Moldova, India spanning all the continents from North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia including emerging countries, such as Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and others.One can check OpenLM’s new pricing model here: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/ . Any business queries can be sent through the ‘Contact Us’ page: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/ . Their contact numbers: Israel - +972 4 6308447, USA - +1 619 831 0029, Japan - +81 505 893 6263, UK: +44 203 807 9405Customers' Case studies: https://www.openlm.com/openlm_case_studies/ Check OpenLM’s brand video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Vh83IXa5g Contact us: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/ To know more about our products, visit: https://www.openlm.com/openlm-engineering-licensing/ To know more about our services, visit: https://www.openlm.com/services/ To know more about our pricing, visit: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/ Check OpenLM's Cloud Portal for 30 days free trial: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585371616/openlm-cloud-portal-a-launchpad-to-the-cloud

OpenLM Live Demo/On Demand Webinar -On premise and Cloud Portal, Architecture to enable minimum 15% of IT costs savings. Visit OpenLM.com for more info.YoY