NORTHCLIFF SETTLES LOAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") NCF announces, further to its June 23, 2022, August 18, 2022 and August 26, 2022 news releases, that it has settled the first tranche of $500,000 plus accrued interest of the 2021 loan by issuing 17,512,503 shares to Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited ("Todd"), a subsidiary of the Todd Corporation, the Company's largest shareholder.

Todd now holds 120,139,072 shares or a 51.77% interest in Northcliff.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Andrew Ing

CEO

