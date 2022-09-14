U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027. In-depth Analysis, Market Overview, Opportunity, and Growth Assessment report by Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, U.S. electric lawn mowers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027. The market is highly competitive with the presence of many global and local players. Several global players, such as Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stiga, dominate the market. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions.



The market for electric lawn mowers in the United States is characterized by the presence of a few regional vendors as well as diversified of international vendors. However, as foreign players expand their market share, it will become more and more difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of technology and customer base. A rise in product/service expansions, technical advances, and M&As is expected to further exacerbate industry competitiveness. Arizton assumes that international players will grow inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players.

Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to an increase in the trend of using low-carbon energy sources. This can be due to growing environmental issues, such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demands while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources. The current situation pushes vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong market presence.

U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.64 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $1 Billion MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 3,196.32 thousand units (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 8.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product Type, Power Source, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, Distribution Channel, Regions GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS U.S. REGIONS COVERED South, West, Midwest, Northeast

AriensCo

AriensCo was established in 1933 and is headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, the US. Its primary business segments include lawn and snow equipment. It offers its products for consumer applications through brands such as Ariens Lawn and Ariens Sno-Thro, and its offers products for commercial applications through brands such as Gravely, Countax, and Westwood.

ARIENS – This brand offers both lawn & garden and snow removal equipment. Ariens Sno-Thro is the leading seller of two-stage snow throwers in the world. Its products are available at retail stores, such as The Home Depot, True Value, Lowe's, regional farm retailers, and other online retailers in North America and Europe.

GRAVELY – The company sells zero-turn lawn mowers, stand-on mowers, walk-behind mowers, and electric lawn mowers under the brand name Gravely.

COUNTAX – This brand caters to garden tractors featuring larger lawns, paddocks, orchards, and slopes in the UK. The company offers garden tractors for mulching, cutter decks for cutting, rough cutting, and high grass mulching. It also sells garden tractor accessories. These products are sold through an independent power equipment dealer in the UK.

WESTWOOD – This brand offers garden tractors for commercial equipment for the landscape management and sports field sectors in the UK.

Deere & Co.

The Deere & company manufactures mowers at its factory locations in Wisconsin and North Carolina in the US and Gummersbach in Germany. It holds the Green Fever sales event and offers the GreenFleet Loyalty Rewards program to add value by offering running promotions and discounts. It also offers flexible leasing programs under NEVERSTOP. The company carries out its business operations through three segments— agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services.

Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company claims to manufacture about 500,000 lawnmowers annually in the US, Australia, France, Italy, and China and distribute them in North America, Europe, China, and Australia, among other countries. The company is focused on developing eco-friendly and safe mowers for the commercial segment. It is developing a safety mechanism, BBC*2, which instantly stops the blade from rotating post the release of the clutch. It also works on the VMS*3 mechanism, which enables unrestrained control of the processing method of cutting the grass.

Husqvarna Group

It is one of the leading garden equipment brands in the world, particularly in the US. It actively searches for new product ideas and has strong R&D capabilities for designing and selling innovative products. The company has a broad portfolio of well-recognized labels with a strong presence in the Western European market.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch was established in 1886 and is headquartered in Gerlingen, Ludwigsburg, Germany. The company provides technology and services worldwide. It supplies automotive components and spare parts for commercial vehicles. The company had over 401,300 associates as of December 31, 2021. It spends 7%–10% of its overall revenue on R&D activities every year. It has over 440 subsidiaries in over 60 countries worldwide. The company reported revenues of $89.10 billion in 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker:

In 2021, the company generated revenue of around $15.6 billion. In 2019, the company had an employee base of nearly 59,000 people across the globe. In 2019, the company acquired a 20% stake in MTD Products. In December 2021, Stanley Black & Decker acquired an 80% ownership stake of MTD Holding Inc. for a value of over $1.6 billion.

STIGA Group

The STIGA Group has manufacturing plants located at four locations — Castelfranco Veneto and Campigo in Italy, Poprad in Slovakia, and Guangzhou in China. Alpina is a leading innovative Italian brand that offers AR series robotic lawn mowers.

In 2020, the company sold over one million gardening machines with a sale value of over $450 million across 70 countries in the world.

The Toro Company

Toro offers products for the end-users, such as professional contractors, golf courses, agricultural growers, groundskeepers, rental companies, and educational and financial institutions. It offers products for the outdoor environment, including snow and ground-engaging equipment, turf, outdoor lighting solutions, and irrigation. The company offers its products to professional contractors, golf courses, agricultural growers, governments, rental companies, educational institutions, and residential customers.

The organization will extend its presence in countries such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Germany and further distribution offices across the globe. Toro is expected to benefit from the growth of the commercial real estate market when several businesses plow their repair equipment. Increasing technological innovations are expected to create opportunities for the company during the forecast period.

Market Glance

The increasing governmental initiatives for the development of smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency is driving the adoption of smart products by the consumers & hence the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the market.

In the US alone, nearly 17 million gallons of fuel are dumped onto the field every year during lawn and garden refuelling. As a result, the government across the country is increasingly emphasizing on reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, thereby encouraging the adoption of electric equipment in the market.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has laid down various standards related to performance requirements, labelling, and other aspects of walk-behind lawn mowers to ensure consumer safety. Hence, the electric walk-behind lawn mowers should meet the federal standards and must comply with regulations before these are made available in the market.

Electric Corded lawn mowers are the key revenue-generating segment in the market, however battery-powered mowers are expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period due to the convenience that it offers in terms of manoeuvrability.

Golf courses & other sports arenas is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing investments by the vendors to improve the battery run time, thereby making the equipment ideal for large acreage.



Recent Developments

In October 2021, Hustler Turf Equipment, a manufacturer of zero-turn mowers, announced the launch of the electric zero-turn mower ZEVO with a run time of around 1.5 hours. The mower features two speeds, i.e., 5 miles per hour and 7 miles per hour, and it is meant for single-yard use.

In November 2021, Dixie Chopper launched an electric zero-turn mower, RAVEN, for commercial users. It also unveiled two new SS models for 2022.

In May 2022, Mean Green launched a professional zero-turn electric mower, NEMESI. The mower is suitable for both professional and residential users and can mow an area of up to five acres on a single charge. The mower is ideal for heavy-duty usage and comes with high-performing features, such as an interactive touch screen display to control drive and blade speed, battery capacity visibility, and others.



Prominent Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Future GenRobots

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hanghou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Volta

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.

Market Segmentation

Products

Walk-Behind Mowers Self-propelled Push Hover

Ride-on Mowers Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Tractor Garden Tractor

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Power Source

Battery Powered

Electric Corded

End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Gold Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Drive Type

Start Type

Push Start

Key Start

Recoil Start

Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Distribution

Offline Specialty Stores Mass Market Players Dealers & Distributors

Online



Region

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

