Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,820 in the last 365 days.

Wine Industry Shipping Software Leader Launches FORT Ship

Today, FORT Systems, the leading fulfillment and shipping software provider for the beverage alcohol industry, announced the launch of FORT Ship. FORT Ship provides a streamlined interface for the shipment of alcohol, and is fully integrated with major carriers who provide delivery for compliant packages. Unlike FORT's comprehensive warehouse management platform, FORT Ship is designed primarily for self-shippers, and offers a simplified, highly efficient solution for licensees.

FORT's CEO Scott Liebman said, "In order to make FORT Ship as user friendly for self-shippers as possible, we focused on just the critical features that companies need to get packages out the door, whether direct-to-consumer or trade orders. Rather than including functionality like inventory management, for example, we've focused on quick carrier label generation and seamless integration with industry-leading platforms."

Liebman added, "A lot of wineries have separate order and inventory management systems, POS systems, etc. Many of these companies are looking for a way to efficiently ship out some or all of their orders, while ensuring that the shipment and tracking data are seamlessly populated into the other systems they rely on."

By design, FORT Ship does not include some of the more complex WMS features, though it still relies on the same FORT engine which powers many of the leading fulfillment warehouse operations in the industry.

For the past 20 years, FORT has been providing shipping and fulfillment solutions to the wine industry. While its clients can be found in several different industries, FORT continues to focus on providing best-of-class solutions to the complex and highly regulated world of beverage alcohol.

For more information on FORT Ship, please inquire here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005979/en/

You just read:

Wine Industry Shipping Software Leader Launches FORT Ship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.