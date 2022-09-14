DisburseCloud Joins Socotra App MarketPlace
DisburseCloud joins an ecosystem of technology leaders bringing speed-to-market and agility to the insurance industryORANGE COUNTY, CA, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisburseCloud today announced that its Payment Disbursement app is now available on Socotra App MarketPlace, which provides insurers with modern software apps connected to Socotra policy core. The platform is the fastest way for insurers to bring new products and features to the market.
DisburseCloud, provides Socotra users the ability to disburse payments in real time to Claimants, Vendors, and Agencies (commissions) in the payment modality their customers prefer, all from within the Socotra Platform. Some additional features are:
1) W9 / 1099 Services
2) Payment Modalities from “Snail Mail” to “Crypto”
a) Virtual Debit Card
b) Instant Deposit
c) Digital Check
d) Crypto
e) ACH
f) Paypal
g) Venmo
h) Snail Mail
3) Vendor Portals
"Our partnership with Socotra is a perfect match, they are thought leaders and technology wizards in the Policy Admin Space, DisburseCloud is a front runner and Fintech in the Digital Disbursement space, by combing the two technologies, we accentuate their ecosystem" - Skip Gilleland, VP of Marketing and Product Development.
As insurers seek to stay competitive and introduce new products and features at unprecedented speeds, they’re increasingly looking to advanced technology solutions that accelerate time-to-market and modernize every aspect of the insurance value chain, from user experience to underwriting to claims. That requires an ecosystem of modern technology partners.
With Socotra App MarketPlace, insurers can instantly connect to a wide array of apps that improve every aspect of the insurance value chain. Unlike other marketplaces for insurers that only offer snippets of code or pre-built integrations, Socotra App MarketPlace delivers real software apps that insurers can deploy in minutes without custom coding—vastly accelerating speed-to-market and lowering IT costs.
“Socotra is pleased to partner with DisburseCloud to deliver an industry-leading solution,” said Dan Woods, Founder, and CEO, Socotra. “Socotra was already the industry’s best platform for innovation. With the addition of Socotra App MarketPlace, Socotra customers can add nearly limitless capabilities faster than ever before.”
About Socotra
Socotra brings unparalleled speed and ease to insurance technology. With Socotra’s modern core platform, global insurers and insurtech MGAs can accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit www.socotra.com.
About Company
DisburseCloud is a digital payment disbursement platform created to revolutionize how businesses pay claims, Agency Commissions, and Vendors by offering multiple payment options using the latest technologies to ensure a fast and easy process.
For more information, please visit tranzpay.io (https://www.disbursecloud.com/) or visit the company at 30212 Tomas, Suite 355, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 92688, USA.
