Tranzpay.io Joins Socotra App MarketPlace
Tranzpay.io joins an ecosystem of technology leaders bringing speed-to-market and agility to the insurance industryORANGE COUNTY, CA, US, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranzpay.io today announced that its tranzpay app is now available on Socotra App MarketPlace, which provides insurers with modern software apps connected to Socotra policy core. The platform is the fastest way for insurers to bring new products and features to the market.
Tranzpay.io delivers insurers a digital payment platform that integrates directly within Socotra software to collect payments from insureds via credit card or ACH transactions. Additionally, tranzpay has a robust Reporting module that is fed data in real-time, along with the ability to search/export and/or print transaction logs.
1) Take Payments via IVR
2) Set up Recurring Payments
3) No more storing PII info in the system…tranzpay’s secure “VAULT” keeps insurers PCI compliant
“As a Fintech company, tranzpay is excited to align our state-of-the-art Digital Payment Platform with industry leaders like Socotra, who are leading the charge in modernizing the Policy Administration software space. Together we will provide customers an experience not normally seen in insurance legacy systems.” ~ Skip Gilleland, VP of Marketing and Product Development.
As insurers seek to stay competitive and introduce new products and features at unprecedented speeds, they’re increasingly looking to advanced technology solutions that accelerate time-to-market and modernize every aspect of the insurance value chain, from user experience to underwriting to claims. That requires an ecosystem of modern technology partners.
With Socotra App MarketPlace, insurers can instantly connect to a wide array of apps that improve every aspect of the insurance value chain. Unlike other marketplaces for insurers that only offer snippets of code or pre-built integrations, Socotra App MarketPlace delivers real software apps that insurers can deploy in minutes without custom coding—vastly accelerating speed-to-market and lowering IT costs.
“Socotra is pleased to partner with tranzpay.io to deliver an industry-leading solution,” said Dan Woods, Founder, and CEO, Socotra. “Socotra was already the industry’s best platform for innovation. With the addition of Socotra App MarketPlace, Socotra customers can add nearly limitless capabilities faster than ever before.”
About Socotra
Socotra brings unparalleled speed and ease to insurance technology. With Socotra’s modern core platform, global insurers and insurtech MGAs can accelerate product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit www.socotra.com.
About Company
Tranzpay provides small and mid-size businesses with a Digitial Payment Platform. Since its founding, Tranzpay has focused on optimizing payment acceptance by providing payment models that meet each client's unique needs. Implementing a global acquiring strategy allows Tranzpay to provide its clients with a customizable suite of solutions that mitigate risk and reduce cost. Staying at the forefront of payment technology, Tranzpay accelerates electronic payment acceptance by utilizing the latest in seamless integration methods; providing frictionless payment acceptance for clients and their customers. For more information, please visit tranzpay.io (https://www.tranzpay.io/).
Skip Gilleland
Tranzpay
+1 407-393-7011
skip.gilleland@tranzpay.io