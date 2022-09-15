Adán Medrano Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Adán Medrano honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with Hispanic Heritage "Lifetime Achievement Award" Houston's Hispanic Heritage Awards recognize exemplary and outstanding contributions toward improving the quality of life within the Houston Hispanic community.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime civic and arts leader, Adán Medrano, was honored today with the Houston Mayor's Hispanic Heritage "Lifetime Achievement Award." Medrano was presented with the award at a celebration with business and civic leaders at City Hall to inaugurate Hispanic Heritage Month, held this year from September 15th to October 15th.

The Houston Hispanic Heritage Awards recognize exemplary and outstanding contributions toward improving the quality of life within the Houston Hispanic community. Medrano will be saluted by the Houston City Council at City Council Chambers on October 11th with a City Proclamation, and on October 19th, with an evening reception at the downtown Ballroom At Bayou Place to also honor the recipients in five other categories of the Houston Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Adán Medrano is a food author, chef and filmmaker. He has authored two award-winning cookbooks and also curated innovative Texas Mexican food exhibitions in the Museum of Fine Arts-Houston and The Yorkshire Dales Food Festival in Great Britain. His work as a filmmaker includes a full-length documentary feature film about the home cooking, “comida casera,” of the Mexican American community of Texas. Titled “Truly Texas Mexican” the documentary film won "Best Documentary" at the New York Cinema Awards and is streaming internationally in both English and Spanish. It is an Amazon Prime Movie and also available on Apple TV and other platforms.

The film is based on his book, "Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes" which received the “Book Of The Year Finalist” award from Foreword Reviews. Considered a seminal work, it was reviewed with acclaim by the national magazine, Spruce Eats, and listed in “The 8 Best Mexican cookbooks to read in 2021.”

In his most recent history and cookbook, "Don’t Count The Tortillas--The Art Of Texas Mexican Cooking," Medrano focuses on the aesthetic aspects of cooking that universally impact identity and community. Both of his history/cookbooks are academically peer-reviewed and published by Texas Tech University Press.

Medrano spent 23 years working in the field of arts philanthropy, as a grantmaker in the arts. He awarded and managed arts grants throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia, and during his travels came to recognize the cultural importance of food. That is why he places his focus on the richness of Texas Mexican cuisine and culture, which he champions.

Because of his culinary arts work, he was invited to travel to Moscow by the US Ambassador to Russia, pre-Covid 2019, as the featured chef of American cuisine. The glittery, highly coveted, affair was the official July 4th celebration held on the grounds of the US ambassador’s residence. Honoring local Houston and Texas cuisine, Medrano served traditional tacos that evoke Houston and Texas’s rich culinary culture.

A pioneer in the arts, Medrano is the founder of the nation’s first and now longest-running (46 years) US Latino film festival, the San Antonio CineFestival. He currently serves on the board of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, and in his early career was named by the governor of Texas to a six-term as a Commissioner on the Texas Commission on the Arts.

He has lectured about food & culture at academic institutions, including the University of Houston, Harvard University Co-op, and the University of Leeds in Great Britain.

Medrano is an avid tennis player and chef, and lives in the Montrose area of Houston with his husband of 48 years, Dr. Richard Jímenez.