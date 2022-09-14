Martin Technical Welcomes Kelly Wenzel as Senior Marketing Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Technical, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Kelly Wenzel as Senior Marketing Manager. With more than 22 years of professional-level experience, and holding esteemed positions such as Vice President of Business Development with OptTek Systems, Wenzel brings multitudes of knowledge and experience to Martin Technical Inc.
“Kelly joining our team is a boost we needed to continue the mindset of expansion and the drive for internal partnering between Sales and Marketing. Her skills are diverse, and her passion is contagious.” Says Chief Revenue Officer, Gil Truesdale.
Kelly states, “I’m extremely proud to join the Martin Technical and Safety Hive teams. When I was interviewed by our CEO, he led the conversation with our “Corporate Culture”. I knew then that I was given a golden opportunity to take part in a market-leading, quality product that provides caring solutions to our clients, which starts at the top."
To contact Kelly Wenzel, please email KellyW@MarTechnical.com or call (864) 430-6876.
About Martin Technical / Safety Hive
Martin Technical is a privately held safety solutions company whose mission is to improve workforce safety by providing reliable and trusted solutions to employees who care about the greater good. We are experts in providing practical safety and efficiency services that make plants and facilities better, safer, and more efficient. Martin Technical safety services include engineering, inspection, implementation, consulting, and training services. Safety Hive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Martin Technical is a Safety Technology Solution and Software Provider that digitizes and automates safety to help predict and prevent workplace safety incidents through technology and data.
To learn more, please visit www.MarTechnical.com, www.SafetyHive.com, call 866-234-6890, or email info@MarTechnical.com.
Jim Schuster
“Kelly joining our team is a boost we needed to continue the mindset of expansion and the drive for internal partnering between Sales and Marketing. Her skills are diverse, and her passion is contagious.” Says Chief Revenue Officer, Gil Truesdale.
Kelly states, “I’m extremely proud to join the Martin Technical and Safety Hive teams. When I was interviewed by our CEO, he led the conversation with our “Corporate Culture”. I knew then that I was given a golden opportunity to take part in a market-leading, quality product that provides caring solutions to our clients, which starts at the top."
To contact Kelly Wenzel, please email KellyW@MarTechnical.com or call (864) 430-6876.
About Martin Technical / Safety Hive
Martin Technical is a privately held safety solutions company whose mission is to improve workforce safety by providing reliable and trusted solutions to employees who care about the greater good. We are experts in providing practical safety and efficiency services that make plants and facilities better, safer, and more efficient. Martin Technical safety services include engineering, inspection, implementation, consulting, and training services. Safety Hive, a wholly owned subsidiary of Martin Technical is a Safety Technology Solution and Software Provider that digitizes and automates safety to help predict and prevent workplace safety incidents through technology and data.
To learn more, please visit www.MarTechnical.com, www.SafetyHive.com, call 866-234-6890, or email info@MarTechnical.com.
Jim Schuster
Martin Technical
email us here