The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" Shares Christ’s Message

Christopher Miller’s book concisely retells Jesus' life
Christopher Miller's book concisely retells Jesus' life with "The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" author Christopher Miller provides a concise retelling of the life of Jesus Christ in a way that will compel readers who have no knowledge of Christ so that, by the last page, they will know the essence of the Bible.
— Christopher Miller
According to Miller, while believers already know much about the subject, whether from hearing of Christ's story or reading it, perhaps even studying in depth, he says that each person's perspective on the Bible and learnings from it will be unique. So with his book he retells Christ's story in a way that invites readers to come together and truly appreciate how miraculous the life of Jesus was and the effect it had on human history as well as their lives. He uses unimpeachable biblical study sources and 200 actual biblical citations, Christ's own words, to bring to life the events that serve as the basis of the Gospels and Christianity itself.
"Each and every one of the billions of Christians will have a different sum of understanding about God and Jesus. This is the nature of human life." Miller says. He taps into that deeper essence of faith within his readers, that urge compelling them in their own life journeys to seek Christ in their own way.
With his work, he also shares the lessons and essentials he gained from Christ's story, which he realized after a long journey spanning many years and encompassing many hardships. This is the summation of Miller’s lifelong search for the nature of existence and meaning, that led him to study the world's religions for several decades, before finally finding the meaning of his revelation in Christ.
About the Author
Christopher Miller moved from Victoria, B.C. to San Fernando Valley when he was young and then moved to the San Francisco, Sausalito area. He had a career in banking and retired at 50, then he pursued Christ and wrote "The Small Scroll."
