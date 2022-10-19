Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,663 in the last 365 days.

The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" Shares Christ’s Message

The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus

The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus

Christopher Miller’s book concisely retells Jesus' life

Each and every one of the billions of Christians will have a different sum of understanding about God and Jesus. This is the nature of human life.”
— Christopher Miller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" Shares Christ’s Message Christopher Miller’s book concisely retells Jesus' life with "The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" author Christopher Miller provides a concise retelling of the life of Jesus Christ in a way that will compel readers who have no knowledge of Christ so that, by the last page, they will know the essence of the Bible. Crawler presents Christ's last message to humanity before his arrival on Earth.

According to Miller, while believers already know much about the subject, whether from hearing of Christ's story or reading it, perhaps even studying in depth, he says that each person's perspective on the Bible and learnings from it will be unique. So with his book he retells Christ's story in a way that invites readers to come together and truly appreciate how miraculous the life of Jesus was and the effect it had on human history as well as their lives. He uses unimpeachable biblical study sources and 200 actual biblical citations, Christ's own words, to bring to life the events that serve as the basis of the Gospels and Christianity itself.

"Each and every one of the billions of Christians will have a different sum of understanding about God and Jesus. This is the nature of human life." Miller says. He taps into that deeper essence of faith within his readers, that urge compelling them in their own life journeys to seek Christ in their own way.

With his work, he also shares the lessons and essentials he gained from Christ's story, which he realized after a long journey spanning many years and encompassing many hardships. This is the summation of Miller’s lifelong search for the nature of existence and meaning, that led him to study the world's religions for several decades, before finally finding the meaning of his revelation in Christ.

About the Author

Christopher Miller moved from Victoria, B.C. to San Fernando Valley when he was young and then moved to the San Francisco, Sausalito area. He had a career in banking and retired at 50, then he pursued Christ and wrote "The Small Scroll."

Christopher Miller
Sweetspire Literature Management
+1 765-736-0618
info@sweetspireliterature.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus

You just read:

The Small Scroll: The Enlightenment of Jesus" Shares Christ’s Message

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.