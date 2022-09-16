The X NFT Collection Launches With A Commanding Floor Price
Top powerhouse NFT collectors and leading entrepreneurs “ape-in” as the founding Legendary Commanders of the Collection.
The Legendary Commanders are selling at an average of 16 ETH (Ethereum) which is over $25,000 per Digital Collectible at the time of writing.”SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blocqX (Executive Producer) announced today that the X NFT flag is firmly planted and their dynamic community is launched and growing.
— Sean Marra, Executive Producer of The X NFT and CEO of blocqX
They recently honored four of the influential names that have purchased the Genesis Legendary Commanders and thus catapulted the collections floor price that has traded over 40 ETH to date.
These are notable innovators, investors, and hyper-successful business leaders in both web2 & web3 businesses and now hold the coveted title X NFT Legendary Commanders.
Each asset is one-of-one and built by a team of 3D artists led by former Activision Blizzard Lead Designer Daniel DiLallo (Aka: Lt. Dan) using the same powerful UE5 (Unreal Engine 5) technology that is being used by major movie studios like Warner Bros. Pictures (Matrix Resurrections), and gaming studios like Epic games who built Fortnite, Gears of War and many other triple AAA titles.
Legendary Commanders are by invite only to key business leaders and web3 innovators who are proven in helping build and further legitimize the Digital Collectible industry and propel it forward.
“Their individual track records of success are amazing and when combined are nothing short of astounding,” said Creator & Lead Designer Daniel DiLallo. Further adding “At the X NFT you truly are the company you keep.
And we are humbled to introduce you to The X NFT founding Legendary Commanders.”
⚔️ Joan of Arc
Steven Merkler
Follow @Satoshisview
Crypto Investor and Blockchain developer. Steven started his career on Wall Street in traditional banking and finance and experienced early success. Steven early on identified the emerging growth of the blockchain and crypto companies and quickly transitioned into a full-time web3 investor. One of his earliest calls was holding properties in the real estate investing game "Upland".
Steven has invested in and launched many successful NFT collections selling millions in the digital collectible space. Currently runs a DAO, several successful NFT projects (BRUH PILLS, MetaVerse Dog), and Sayl the world’s first Owner Relationship Management platform for web3.
Sam Coon
Follow @Sam_Sanyika
Sam "Sany" Coon is an NFT expert, entrepreneur, and co-founder of NFTGamer.TV
Known as one of the most respected personalities in the NFT community, Sam, like many others before him, began his journey into the world of NFTs via the EOS blockchain game Upland. Making a huge whale splash on the scene, Sam purchased "Grand Central Station" in Manhattan, NYC, Upland for a cool $21,000.
This led to an interview with TD on the UPX Podcast and a friendship was immediately formed. A few months later, he and TD came up with the concept for what would eventually become NFTGamerTV. Since then, Sam (aka Sany) has established himself as a staple in the WAX and ETH communities and continues to expand his network with his charm, charisma, and general likeability.
⚔️Leonidas
Keston Robinson
Follow @KestonRobinson1
Co-Founder of Black Diamond Funding, Keston saw an opportunity to create a plaintiff funding & law financing model that was more attorney/plaintiff-friendly. Since 2011 Keston has helped grow the firm to over 50 million AUM and works with firms nationwide.
Jason Brown - @jpgPapiii
https://opensea.io/jpgPapii-Vault
https://disruptmagazine.com/jason-brown/
A successful digital entrepreneur and business coach, Jason is helping people leverage emerging web3 opportunities. His understanding of emerging technology and its impact on the market is unparalleled.
With experience spanning more than 6 years in the digital currency market, Jason is a powerhouse of knowledge helping people develop a fulfilling career in the NFT industry.
Although Jason never received a formal business education, he is counted among the top 5 digital marketers in the world in direct sales. Jason’s list of achievements doesn’t end there. He is the recipient of the prestigious GoPro Million Dollar Hall Of Fame.
Currently, the digital entrepreneur owns two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and many other successful projects in the Web3 space. He also founded a Web3 development agency and co-owns an IV Bars company.
Profit has never been his yardstick of success. It has always been the value that he can create for people. As a business educator, mentor, and coach, Jason wants to deliver something to help people grow and improve their physical, mental, and financial status.
⚔️Alexander the Great
Calvin Becerra
Follow @calvinbecerra
https://www.calvinbecerra.com/
Motivational Speaker, Business Coach, Web3 Innovator & Investor
Calvin Becerra is an internationally recognized business builder, motivational speaker, and business success coach. Calvin has changed the lives of millions around the globe over the last two decades.
Calvin Becerra is a multipreneur, international motivational speaker, and business coach from Southern California. He has amassed a sales network of over a million people spanning 155 countries and has created multiple seven-figure passive incomes through developing leaders to become financially free.
Growing up in hardship, he worked three jobs a day to support his family and put himself through private school. After graduating college, he became a successful real estate professional that evolved into many other profitable ventures.
He lends his credit to success as having a small circle of positive and successful friends. Calvin often says: “Success breeds success.” Continually pushing the limits of his business and what is truly possible, Calvin is always seeking people who are far more successful than he is, which keeps him thinking bigger and learning more.
There’s no hype machine. This project has been quietly building for years and has been “the best-kept secret” among the select invite-only lists of who’s who in business & technology. Interest has been immense, since going live on the Ethereum blockchain with big names scooping them up as soon as they’re approved to join. The already short list.. is getting shorter fast.
Who are the remaining 6 Legendary Commanders?
Only time will tell… so stay tuned for further updates on this constantly developing community and soon-to-be-minted next 2 Legendary Commanders, Sun Tzu & George Washington.
Additional Pre-Sale/Pre-Mint details can be viewed at www.thexnft.io.
blocqX is an innovation lab for decentralized ventures with a collective of experienced innovators and investors in web3 and blockchain technology. Projects include web3, blockchain infrastructure, Metaverse, Mining, DeFi, and NFTs.
Sean Marra
blocqX
+1 866-698-0294
An Immersive NFT VR Experience