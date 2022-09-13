Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 13 - On 13 September, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Samarkand.

The Head of the state visited the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari. Surahs from the Quran and dua were recited.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also honored the memory of the First President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

Samarkand will soon host major international events. Heads of foreign states will start arriving in Uzbekistan tomorrow. The 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be held on 15-16 September.

Source: UzA