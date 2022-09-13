President of Mongolia arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 13 - President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has arrived in Samarkand to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

This country has observer status in the SCO. Issues related to improving the activities of the SCO, cooperation between member states of the organization, regional security and other issues will be discussed at the summit.

Source: UzA