UZBEKISTAN, September 13 - Uzbekistan, Mongolia Presidents discuss prospects for enhancing practical cooperation

On September 14, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Samarkand.

The heads of state exchanged sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Issues of intensifying cooperation between Uzbekistan and Mongolia were considered. The presidents of the two countries highly appreciated the results of first Uzbekistan – Mongolia Business Forum, held in Tashkent in June this year.

Wide opportunities for further enhancing trade and economic cooperation were noted. The main attention was paid to the formation of the necessary legal framework and the promotion of specific projects and programs of cooperation, primarily in the agro-industrial sector. Interest was expressed in deepening cultural and humanitarian exchanges and interregional ties.

The President of Mongolia noted the fruitful chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and wished a successful conduction of the summit. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on giving a systemic character to political and economic contacts between the two countries, adopting an action plan for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

