The President of Uzbekistan receives the UN Under-Secretary-General

UZBEKISTAN, September 13 - On September 14, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo, who arrived to attend the SCO Samarkand Summit.

Views were exchanged on promising areas of practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN, current international issues, work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030 in Uzbekistan.

Ms. DiCarlo expressed her sincere gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome. She conveyed greetings from the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and support for the reforms carried out as part of the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy for 2022-2026. The intensification in recent years of Uzbekistan’s participation in the activities of the UN structures was noted with satisfaction. At the initiative of Uzbekistan, five resolutions of the UN General Assembly, aimed at promoting regional cooperation and connectivity, were adopted. It was emphasized that in 2020-2021, Uzbekistan chaired the 32nd FAO Regional Conference for Europe and Central Asia, joined the UN Human Rights Council, plans to host the UNESCO World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education and the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The parties agreed to deepen cooperation on mitigating the consequences of the ecological catastrophe of the Aral Sea, peacefully resolving the situation in Afghanistan and implementing projects to assist the Afghan population, promoting sustainable development in the Central Asian region and strengthening connectivity.

Source: UzA

